After months of searching, CrossWinds Counseling & Wellness has found a permanent home in the former Chi Omega house.
The mental health center is purchasing the former sorority house located at 1519 Merchant St. The property was listed for $750,000 in June. On Tuesday, the Emporia Lyon County Planning and Zoning approved a conditional use permit for the property.
CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham recently told The Gazette that the purchase will increase the center’s space by roughly 6,000-square feet from the current location at 1000 Lincoln St. That building is leased from Newman Regional Health.
“We currently operate out of five buildings and we’ve been looking for months for a couple of different things,” she said. “One thing we were hoping to find was a location that we could consolidate.”
Cunningham said the lease on 1000 Lincoln St. is up in 2024 and the agency began to feel a sense of urgency over finding a workable location. That’s when they went to look at the Chi Omega home. A newer building — the house was built in 2001 — was less expensive than new construction would be, Cunningham said.
“It’s beautiful; it’s larger than what we have,” she said. “It’s optimal in that the bedrooms can be created into offices and they have windows. We love the location.”
While there is plenty of visibility right off of Merchant Street, consumer access will be located in the rear of the building. Cunningham said it’s a quiet area and helps to maintain individual confidentiality.
“It will allow them to feel like they’re not out in front of everybody,” she said. “We have a great relationship with ESU and we’re excited to be closer to them. It’s a negative that it takes us farther away from Newman Regional Health but we do get closer to the [Flint Hills Community Health Center], who we also partner with very closely.”
A move will not happen right away; Cunningham said it will likely take around nine months for the mental health center to complete renovations and remodeling. And, they are still searching for a second building to further consolidate operations.
Still, now CrossWinds has the security of knowing where it’s going after the lease with NRH is up.
“This gives permanency to CrossWinds because by owning your own building location, you don’t have to worry about those needs later on,” Cunningham said. “It’s going to be a really good opportunity. We have a really nice building here and we wanted to make sure we still felt good wherever we went for all of our buildings.”
