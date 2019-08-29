Access to affordable, primary health care is vital to wellness but, unfortunately, in rural states like Kansas, long-distance travel or transportation to a doctor’s office can pose a challenge.
Too often, health conditions that could have been prevented are left unaddressed.
Community Health Centers formed more than 50 years ago because of the growing recognition that putting doctors in poor communities was a powerful weapon against poverty and ill-health. Today, they provide primary care to more than 28 million people nationwide. Nearly half of health centers are located in rural communities.
Among the environmental factors at the root cause of illness, including clean water, jobs, nutrition and safe housing, access to primary care is a pivotal driver that determines how long one will live.
Health centers, such as Flint Hills Community Health Center, extend and improve lives, which generates cost savings across the health care system, but the return on investment depends on long-term support. Congress needs to commit secure and sustained health center funding for the people and communities they represent.
We are deeply appreciative of the work of our leaders in Congress who support long-term, sustained funding for health centers. The work of health centers to ensure access to preventive health care and bridge the life expectancy gap must continue.
Several bipartisan bills have been introduced in Congress that will provide long-term and stable funding for health centers, as well as for programs that help build the primary care workforce we need for the future. We are hopeful our leaders in Congress: Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran and Representatives Roger Marshall, Sharice Davids, Steven Watkins and Ron Estes, will do the right thing and join in the effort to pass legislation. The health of our community depends on it.
Signed,
Flint Hills Community Health Center Board Members:
Teresa Briggs, President; Daphne Mertens, Co-President; Ron Hanson, Secretary/Treasurer; Vanda Stephens; Mary Sutton; Rick Torres; Kim Massoth; Judy Walsh
