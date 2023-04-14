Friday’s Emporia High School girls soccer game against Circle has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Rain will be heavy at times. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 9:20 pm
The Lady Spartans will return to the field next Tuesday, April 18 against Topeka West at Hummer Sports Park at 6:15 p.m.
