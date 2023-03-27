Radical Life Core Community celebrated the graduation of five individuals from its third cohort Monday evening at Life Church — signifying a massive step away from generational poverty in Lyon County.
Radical Life Director and Founder Lindsay Smith began the local non-profit organization two years ago, with the goal of helping Lyon County families “keep kids out of the foster care systems, child welfare system, juvenile justice systems and back with their families and their biological home whenever it’s safe for them to be at home.”
“Our goal is to make sure families are safe and stable, so kids can be home with their parents as often as possible,” Smith said.
Radical Life accomplishes this by building community and providing families with safe and stable examples to follow. Smith said it is important to give families the space they need to grow in the areas they feel they need growth in, which Radical Life helps them to identify.
“With a lot of resource areas, our families first learn what those resources are, and then they decide which areas they need to grow in personally, because every family is different, everyone’s struggling with different things,” Smith said. “We also really focus on how everyone is struggling in our program, not just the people who participate, or the people who volunteer. We all are struggling with things, and so it’s just a collective, collaborative community.”
Radical Life uses American educator and author Dr. Ruby Payne’s framework for resolving poverty and understanding resources, a 25-week class that focuses on understanding the eleven ways that families can be impoverished, where a family may be lacking, where they may be thriving and what they want to build upon.
The 11 areas families may seek assistance in include financial, emotional, mental, spiritual, physical, language, social capital, integrity/trust, relationships/role models, knowledge of middle-class rules and motivation/persistence.
Families also spend time with a licensed therapist, who teaches emotional processing to parents who can then pass that knowledge along to their children.
Graduates of Monday’s cohort have completed Phase 1 and may soon begin Phase 2 of the program, which helps the family take their plan and act upon it.
“Phase 2 doesn’t really have an end date,” Smith said. “It’s, ‘be here as long as you need to be here,’ and that’s where we actually take their plan that they built in Phase 1 and put it into action.”
Radical Life families also receive plentiful support from the community — everything from budgeting and financial classes from ESB Financial and Lyon County State Bank to representatives from various churches in town to meal planning classes from K-State Research and Extension.
“We really want our families to know the support that this community already has to offer and how they can have accessibility to those and ways to utilize those resources,” Smith said.
According to Community Liaison Sydney Farney, within the first two cohorts, Radical Life has seen tremendous successes, including:
Monthly income increase across all families by a combined total of $8,102;
Over $33,652.51 in collective debt paid off;
Three single parents receive or work towards high school diplomas or college degrees;
80% of the children who were living out-of-home in Cohort 1 fully reintegrated in the first 15 weeks of the program;
Four families move to 200% above the federal guidelines for poverty in less than 18 months;
Three participants graduate from drug court/probation early;
A decrease of over $1,784/month in government assistance across families as gainful employment is maintained.
After Monday’s graduation, 17 families have graduated from Phase 1. Radical Life has been able to directly assist 73 children and 40 adults since its launch date on March 8, 2021.
Farney said Radical Life can take up to 15 families at a time and currently are interviewing for Cohort 4.
“We are currently interviewing and meeting with people who are interested in becoming a part of our next cohort and we will start that April 17,” Farney said. “It’s coming up quick and we’re super excited to start this process with a group of new families. We have about five spots left and so we’re just trying to be in contact with anyone who might know families they work with or friends that would be interested in being a part of this.”
Smith added that Radical Life is not just for individuals with children in DCF custody. It can also help families as a preventive measure.
“About half of our family, their kids have never been in foster care or DCF custody, but they struggled with truancy … or they’re just needing more support, more help to keep their kids from going into DCF custody,” Smith said. “Our goal is to eventually be preventative only, be proactive only.”
Anyone interested in joining Radical Life’s fourth Cohort is encouraged to reach out to Resource Coordinator Mary Hernandez at 620-757-9979 or radicalliferesource@gmail.com.
Volunteers and donations are also welcome. To find out more about volunteer opportunities or donating to Radical Life, visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/104e2VW76Amj0HQ7xt4b0r9cdalcGo382p8RI1TO3Rqc/edit?usp=sharing.
