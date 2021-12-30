LEBO – The Lebo girls basketball team is off to a fast start this season and will head into January with an undefeated record.
The Wolves (6-0) notched victories at a rapid clip in the first month of the season, setting the bar high for the remainder of the year.
“I think how it’s kind of unfolded is that there’s always pretty high expectations with this group of girls because they’ve won,” said Lebo head coach Patrick Gardner. “They won in junior high. They’ve been successful in high school. … My first year, I think we won 15 games. Last year we won 16 games and we’re continuously hoping to build on that.”
The Wolves played together during the off-season, with nearly 10 girls wanting to participate in summer basketball, which contributed to team cohesion.
“We played more this summer than we’ve ever played before as a group,” he said. “Part of that was that we have enough girls willing to play.”
Lebo has a core group of eight players that are getting significant minutes. Gardner is playing three freshman and two sophomores, which bodes well for future continuity, but also requires adjustments and experimentation to find the right lineups for this season.
“Over the first six games … we’ve probably had somebody else stepping up to be a leading scorer … each night,” he said. “I think playing eight right now is the most that I’ve played in quite some time as a head coach.”
It’s working, providing the offense with versatility and keeping other teams guessing as to where the scoring will come from.
“And it seems like they’re timely (points),” Gardner said. “One minute, it’s a five or six-point game, and then it seems like before I know it we’re up 15, making a run.”
Gardner said his squad is shooting 39% from 3-point land but struggling from inside the arc.
“I think that’s just a focus thing that we’re hoping to get fixed here over break,” he said.
Sophomore Audrey Peek leads the team with 13 points per game, shooting 50% from 3-point range while hitting 44% of her 2-point attempts.
“When her and Brooklyn Jones play well, we play really well,” Gardner said.
Jones is a 2021 All-State Honorable Mention, averaging 11 points per game. The 5-foot-9 junior has stepped into the “big player” role, which isn’t her natural position. Gardner said she has adjusted well, but it helps to be supported by a group of athletes.
“She’s definitely surrounded by some athletes this year, for sure. … It helps when you have athletes, there’s no doubt about that,” he said.
Defensively, Lebo has been solid. They’re forcing 16 steals a game and allowing 30 points per contest while scoring 50.
“So any time you have that differential that’s pretty huge for us. … We really get after it defensively,” Gardner said.
The undefeated Wolves are just scratching the hardwood and their best play is still in front of them, he said.
“I like where we’re at,” he said. “… I think that we’re going to be better. I think that’s what’s exciting.”
The Wolves will host Olpe (4-3) on Tuesday.
