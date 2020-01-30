Kansas City is turning red. The fountains. Shatto Milk. Even the Shatto cheese curds and Hurts Doughnuts are red and yellow. With sprinkles.
I remember not long ago there being a bit of a moment about Patrick Mahomes and his love of ketchup. The 6-foot, 3-inch tall, 230-pound quarterback of amazingness said in an interview in April 2019:
“I used to eat ketchup sandwiches when I was a little kid, like 3 or 4 years old, just ketchup and bread. I‘ve loved ketchup my whole entire life, and it’s something that has kind of been a part of me…”
Apparently, the fact that he puts the condiment not only on steak, but on macaroni and cheese, was too much for many to handle. There were jokes and tweets, memes and videos, offers from Hunt’s and gift baskets of ketchup rained down upon him.
He seems to have taken it all in stride and with good humor. Plus, the oddity has landed him some lucrative endorsements.
Yes, ketchup on macaroni and cheese is an oddity. I cannot fathom it. But if that’s what it takes to win the Super Bowl, then by all means.
According to an interview in the Kansas City Star last summer, Mahomes is also a big fan of fruit — especially strawberries, oranges and apples.
“I’m a picky eater, but I still try to eat healthy stuff like chicken, salmon and all the (other) stuff I like a lot,” he said.
It’s a good thing today’s tomato ketchup is a long way from its predecessors: kê-tsiap, the Chinese name of a fermented fish sauce imported from Vietnam; or the mushroom, walnut and oyster sauce Colonial Britain developed from it. Today’s blend of tomato paste, vinegar and corn syrup is much more palatable. And, multifunctional!
There is a list at Lifehacker.co.uk on proven uses for ketchup, such as polishing the silver, stripping the green from your blonde highlights, removing the smell of skunk, using it as fake blood in costuming and makeup, and yes, even using ketchup — ketchup — as a steak marinade.
If you end up in the big city, the Well Bar Grill Rooftop, 7421 Broadway St. in Waldo (KC Metro), has created a “sandwich” called “The Mahomes.” It’s actually a vertical meal made from Patrick’s favorite things: fried mac-n-cheese, grilled rib eye, Swiss cheese, a homemade jumbo tater tot, onion rings and … wait for it … Sriracha ketchup.
It sells for $16.99. Sides are extra.
Generally, I like my ketchup straight. I put it on my French fries, hot dogs and corn dogs. It makes a good cocktail sauce when mixed with fresh horseradish. Mom always put a layer of ketchup on top of the meatloaf before baking it.
Evidently, it’s an essential ingredient in several popular salad dressings, like Catalina and Russian. I’m not sure you can make barbecue sauce without it, unless you’re from the Carolinas.
Foodie Melissa Coleman of the blog “The Faux Martha,” shares her recipe for an authentic Catalina salad dressing good for tacos, nachos and your favorite salad mix. Perhaps, even a big bowl of macaroni and cheese
Catalina Dressing
1/4 cup ketchup
1/4 cup white wine vinegar
1/4 cup onion, lightly chopped
3 Tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup canola oil (or other mild tasting oil)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Place the first six ingredients in a food processor and puree until smooth.
With the processor still running, slowly add in the canola oil until it comes together, or, makes an emulsion. Pour into served dish and season with salt and pepper.
This dressing can be stored in the refrigerator for up to three weeks. Stir or shake well before serving.
Mr. Mahomes likes apples and strawberries. Fans like snacks. Here is a Chiefs-inspired idea for your Super Bowl party. Let’s get cooking!
Let’s Go, Chiefs! Fruit Platter
5 Red Delicious apples
5 Opal Gold apples
1 cup strawberry fruit yogurt
The apples should be of similar size. Any bright red apple will do, and Golden Delicious, of course, if you can find them.
Do not peel the apples. Core and slice them into equal chunks; put them in a bowl of cold water with a Table spoon of lemon juice in it (or cut half a lemon, squeeze it in there and then add the lemon itself).
Whip the yogurt up with a spoon. Fill a small bowl with the yogurt dip and place in the center of a round plate.
Arrange the apple slices around the bowl, alternating the red and yellow, paying homage to the home team, and enjoy.
