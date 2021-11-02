The Emporia State men’s basketball team will tip its season with a stiff test Wednesday when it heads up to Lawrence to take on Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.
It will be the 25th time the Hornets have played the Jayhawks, with Kansas winning the most recent matchup 93-55 on Oct. 25, 2018.
As an exhibition game, the result will not count for either team’s record. However, it will be an important final tuneup for each team before opening the regular season.
Emporia State will look to use the game as a springboard to further the success of last season. The Hornets went 11-12 in 2020-21, a seven-game improvement over the 2019-20 campaign and its best record in MIAA play since going 10-9 in 2013-14.
Four starters return for head coach Craig Doty, who enters his fourth season in that position. Last year’s leading scorer Jumah’Ri Turner will lead the Hornets after averaging 18.8 points per game and a 51% 3-point percentage in 2020-21.
As usual, Kansas has high expectations for this season as well. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 in both the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. They were also picked to finish first in the Big 12 Conference by the league’s coaches for the 10th time in the past 11 years.
Remy Martin is a super-senior transfer for the Jayhawks and was selected as the Big 12’s Preseason Player of the Year before playing a game in a Kansas uniform. Meanwhile, senior leaders Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack received all-conference honors alongside Martin.
Kansas leads the all-time series with Emporia State 21-3. The Hornets won the first matchup between the two schools 25-13 in 1904 and their last win was a 67-44 romp in White Auditorium in 1947.
Wednesday’s game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. It will be available to stream on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.