Dawson Hammes

Dawson Hammes and the ESU defense have another challenge for them as they host No. 14 Pittsburg State on Saturday.

 Courtesy Emporia State University

Coming off an impressive 36-12 victory against Missouri Western, the Emporia State football team will look to keep the momentum rolling against a Pittsburg State team that is ranked No. 14 in the country.

Missouri Western ranked first in the MIAA in rushing last week, and the ESU defense was able to hold them to half their season average. Things will not get any easier, however, as the Gorillas enter Saturday’s contest at Welch Stadium with a 3-0 record and are second in the MIAA in scoring and total offense.

