Coming off an impressive 36-12 victory against Missouri Western, the Emporia State football team will look to keep the momentum rolling against a Pittsburg State team that is ranked No. 14 in the country.
Missouri Western ranked first in the MIAA in rushing last week, and the ESU defense was able to hold them to half their season average. Things will not get any easier, however, as the Gorillas enter Saturday’s contest at Welch Stadium with a 3-0 record and are second in the MIAA in scoring and total offense.
“They’re 3-0 for a reason,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “Defensively, they give you a lot of different looks. Offensively, I think they’re very efficient in what they do. Their quarterback is really good and he has talented receivers. Their offensive line is probably the biggest that we will see this year. We’re coming off a good win but like I told the guys last week, enjoy it that night but we need to get back to work because it only gets tougher.”
The battle in football is often won at the line of scrimmage. Defensive lineman Rafe Goucher knows that and is looking forward to the task at hand against what Higgins mentioned will be one of the top offensive lines ESU will see this season.
“They’re big up front and they do a good job,” Goucher said. “We just have to try and match that with our effort and intensity.”
Pittsburg State quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. enters the game ranked second in the MIAA in passing yards and total offense. Their defense ranks third in the conference in points allowed and fourth in total defense.
ESU quarterback Braden Gleason, who is coming off an MIAA Offensive Player of the Week performance, knows the Gorillas will present a challenge for the Hornet offense.
“They have a solid defense all-around,” Gleason said. “Their front seven and their back end are both really good. We’re just going to have to play a sound game and execute in those big areas of the game.”
Playing in the MIAA presents a challenge every week. Higgins knows this, but he also knows not to make any game bigger than it is.
“I think the important thing is we need to play within ourselves and not make the game any bigger than what it is,” Higgins said. “It’s important for us to protect the football, which we’ve been able to do. And then we need to keep things in front of us defensively and prevent the big play, which we’ve been able to do this year.”
