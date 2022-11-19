“We’re pretty excited!” Adrian Singleton said. “I just tried to think of Thanksgiving and what the kids would like.” Singleton piled $738.96 worth of groceries in his carts during Saturday morning’s Rotary Grocery Grab, almost half of that from the meat case at Good’s Cash Saver grocery store.
Jaree Martinez is a student at Emporia State University. “Somebody nominated me when they were giving away free [Grocery Grab] tickets at ESU. Then I won that one, and the next one, and then the next one now,” she said. “But I just got really nervous and didn’t think I’d do a good job.”
Martinez was too nervous to run the store aisles, so Singleton stepped up to the plate to help his family. He trundled grocery carts from the meat department, where he was allotted one minute to pick up two of any items in the meat cases, then on to fresh produce, round the bend to juices and sweets, and on to frozen foods with a final stop for Zebra Cakes, Martinez’s favorite.
“I kind of just went blank — it was nerve-wracking,” he admitted.
One of the six finalists was unable to attend the Saturday morning event, so the drawing was between just five hopefuls. Good’s Cash Saver store manager James Miller and Rotary president Rachael Correll drew names for the runners-up in the fourth annual Grocery Grab, who were each presented with $50 Good’s Cash Saver gift certificates. Receiving gift certificates were Jill Burton for C4 Food Pantry, Lt. Mylie Hadden for The Salvation Army of Emporia, Sherri Fusaro for John and Frances Ice food pantry at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Carla Barr for SOS.
Rotarian Gary Ace has been the official whistle-blower for the Grocery Grab event since its inception. “If they know what they’re doing, they can really wipe this place out,” he observed. During the five-minute grocery grab through the store, the winner can pile up to $2,00o worth of groceries in as many carts as they need.
“This is my second one,” store manager Miller said, “and the third one for our company. We love having everyone out here. We like to help local organizations; we’re a local company and we greatly appreciate our customers.”
Correll congratulated the winners, noting that all proceeds from the fundraiser “go towards our signature project, Family Promise of the Flint Hills, which helps children and their families facing homelessness by providing shelter, food, counseling, and training.”
Jessica Corpening of Family Promise noted that the organization was founded in 2021 by a local group of citizens who partner with a variety of local church and civic organizations, helping families regain adequate housing and a sustainable level of independence.
The Emporia Rotary Club was founded 105 years ago in 1917, and continues to pursue projects supporting literacy by providing books and dictionaries to local primary school students and assisting with the First United Methodist Church school supplies project.
“Service above self,” Rotarian Gary Ace said. “That’s the Rotary motto, and that’s the main thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.