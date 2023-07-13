Not many people can look back on their college days and say they were a student-athlete at a power five school. Emporia native Gentry Scheve can.
Scheve has been golfing at he University of Nebraska for the last three years, though he faced some adversity during his junior year in Lincoln.
“In the fall, I was honestly really struggling,” Scheve said. “I wasn’t enjoying golf and got a little burnt out. But I took some time off and was able to fall in love with the sport in the spring again. We also got a new coach this year too and he’s been awesome, but there’s been an adjustment with that. I learned a lot this year and I think everyone on the team did as well.”
Scheve grew up playing baseball, basketball and golf. Basketball was his favorite sport — his dream was to play for Bill Self at The University of Kansas. But it became clear to him in middle school that if he was going to play a sport at the Division I, Power 5 level, it was going to be golf. So, he stopped playing baseball in middle school and was only focusing on golf by the time he got to high school.
Scheve first heard from Judd Cornell, who was Nebraska’s associate head coach at the time and returned to Lincoln as the team’s head coach after a three-year stint with Creighton, during the fall of his junior year. He visited early in the fall of his senior year and knew that was where he wanted to go. Scheve went on a few more visits but committed right away once the offer from Nebraska came in.
Once he got to Lincoln, it was clear things were going to be different from high school golf. Especially with a game that puts such an emphasis on the mental side.
“It’s so different from high school golf,” Scheve said. “Everyone on this team was a Gentry Scheve and dominated in high school. It was really hard learning that I need to play well to be able to make the lineup, but I also ran into the trap of putting too much pressure on myself and trying to be too perfect. I think it comes down to learning how to manage your mistakes and not cause more problems for yourself.”
One thing that has helped Scheve “stay out of his own head” is a sports psychologist he started seeing his sophomore year through the school’s athletics department.
“He has helped me clear my head so much and process things clearly,” Scheve said. “Before I started seeing the sports psychologist, I would get so worried and so amped up and he helped me figure out how to not let my mind get in the way of my sport.”
Scheve had his career-best performance this season at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational in Columbia, Mo. back in April. He shot a score of 208 (-8) over the three rounds, good for a 12th-place finish, and his six-under score of 66 in the second round was two strokes off the school record set by Brady Schnell on March 20, 2006.
“I didn’t realize that until after the tournament,” Scheve told The Gazette in April. “I don’t remember if I saw it on social media, but I saw it somewhere and it’s not really something that you ever think about doing. But when it happens it’s really cool.”
Scheve said he is staying with a teammate in Lincoln this summer, working out four days a week, playing in some tournaments and caddying on the side to make some money. He feels having someone to help keep him accountable and stay disciplined with training, along with playing on some of the better courses in Lincoln, will benefit him for his senior year.
While Scheve is someone who likes to set goals, he doesn’t have any specific ones for the upcoming year yet other than to get better each day. He does hope the team will be able to make the NCAA Regional meet, which they haven’t done since 2007.
His advice for anyone wanting to play golf is simple: find what works for you and stay dedicated.
“My biggest piece of advice would be to stay committed,” Scheve said. “Keep grinding, keep practicing and keep your head down. If you want to get into golf and be really good at it, everyone’s different and there’s no one way to do it. So, find what works for you and just work your butt off practicing that.”
