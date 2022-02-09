The trucks might be “Ram tough.” But the windshield wipers may have a tiny weakness, which is prompting an expanded recall of some models.
KBB.com reports Chrysler is recalling Dodge Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks built in 2019-20, along with model 3500, 4500 and 5500 Cab Chassis from those years.
The problem is in the wiper arm, which could loosen and cause the wiper to not work properly. That could reduce driver visibility.
The fix for this sounds simple. Dealers will tighten the wiper nut at no charge.
Chrysler plans to send recall notification letters on Friday, March 18.
