Chase County.jpg

Brody Vandegrift has stepped down after 11 years coaching the Chase County Bulldogs.

 File photo

Chase County head football coach Brody Vandegrift is now former head coach Brody Vandegrift.

The longtime Bulldog coach resigned from his position recently due to an opportunity in his professional life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.