Chase County head football coach Brody Vandegrift is now former head coach Brody Vandegrift.
The longtime Bulldog coach resigned from his position recently due to an opportunity in his professional life.
Vandegrift had been a part of the program in Cottonwood Falls for 11 years. He spent three seasons as an assistant and seven at the helm, capping his Chase County tenure with a trip to the 2022 sectionals, where the Bulldogs lost to Little River.
But win-loss records and postseason successes aren’t what drove Vandegrift. It was the relationships forged.
“I think one of the biggest things that I tried to teach those kids was how to do things the right way, between attitude and effort, and not just about football…hopefully what I did, and these young men took away, was I gave them the ability to function better as adults and understand how things are supposed to be done,” he said. “You know, you do things with integrity.”
Vandegrift believes that winning on the field is a byproduct of doing things right and living accordingly. Football success is born out of getting it right in life.
“That's kind of really what I wanted out of the whole deal was to just to have a football team that does it right.”
The head coaching gig at Chase County was a dream realized. It was a chance to mold and shape young men.
“I’d like to think that I did a good job,” he said. “Sometimes you just never know. And I've always based those results on not necessarily wins and losses, but what type of kids do I have? And I tell you what, we've really put out some first-class kids in my mind. And I think the community would agree. It was a great experience.”
Vandegrift said he appreciates all the support from the community and school faculty and staff. He mentioned USD 284 superintendent Glenna Grinstead.
“Glenna Grinstead, who continued to keep me on when she came on and support me the way she did, was amazing.”
And his appreciation for fellow Bulldog coach Derick Budke runs deep. Vandegrift explained that he had been an assistant to Budke before acquiring the head job. Once he took over, Budke became his assistant. That could provoke conflict in many-a-situation.
“Most people in the business would tell you that's really hard,” Vandegrift said. “But for him and I to work as close as we have over the past 11 years and be able to do the things that we've done with this program is absolutely amazing.”
The game is woven into Vandegrift’s DNA. It’s an until-death-do-us-part deal.
“Football has been a part of my life since I was in grade school. My dad was a football coach all the way through. I've done nothing but eat, breathe football my entire life. And I know that it won't stop.”
Vandegrift isn’t ruling out a return to coaching. He kind of expects to be back.
“That's my plan. I know right now, with this opportunity, it's one of those that I can't pass up with my family,” he said.”
The unfinished business of a state championship tends to draw coaches back into the fray.
“I want my shot back again. I think every coach that hasn't won a title is hungry. And I guarantee you I'll stay hungry and stay up with the game. And when that time happens and then, God willing, there's an opportunity. I'll be there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.