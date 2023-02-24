SALINA — Chase County’s Kinzie Rogers continued her third-place run at the KSHSAA Girl’s 4-1A State Championships Thursday but fell short with a valiant effort, placing fifth overall.
The crowd was spartan, and the fans subdued for the early morning bouts, but the action on the mat was full-go. Rogers defeated Karley Holmes of Sliver Lake High School by fall and then squared off against Kennedy Grizzle of Lyons High School. Rogers notched another win pinning Grizzle at the 2:19 mark.
Her next opponent was Citori Bosserman of Oakley High School, ranked No. 5 in the state. Bosserman lost to runner-up Breanna Ross of Erie High School on Wednesday but earned an automatic semifinal spot in the third-place consolation bracket. The Chase County grappler couldn’t get by Bosserman, however, losing in a 6-0 decision. But Rogers ended her postseason with a victory over Ryleigh Page of Rose Hill High School in an 8-2 decision, posting a 4-2 match record at the state championships.
“Kinzie saved her best for last,” head coach Derick Budke said. “She started her tournament with a bang with a first-period pin. I think that reinforced in her mind that she was one of the state’s top wrestlers.”
Budke said Rogers’ victory over Holmes atoned for a loss against the Silver Lake wrestler earlier in the season, amplifying her self-assurance.
“You could really see her confidence grow after that performance,” Budke said.
And Rogers’ triumph over Page was her best match of the year.
“This was her best technical match of the season,” Budke said. “It’s awesome when an athlete shows the world what you see daily in the practice room. She’s a hammer, and I couldn’t be prouder of her.”
On Wednesday, Rogers prevailed in her first match against Lilliana McKenna of Larned High School but lost her next bout against freshman Alyssa Calovich of Chapman High School — ranked No. 2 in 4-1A and the eventual state champion — in the quarterfinals. The No. 6-ranked Rogers qualified for the state championships after posting a 3-1 record in the regionals.
110-pound weight class final results:
1. Alyssa Calovich, Chapman. 2. Breanna Ross, Erie. 3. Citori Bosserman, Oakley. 4. Kenna Miles, Fort Scott. 5. Kinzie Rogers, Chase County. 6. Ryleigh Page, Rose Hill.
