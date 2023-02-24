Kinzie Rogers 2023 state fifth place

Chase County’s Kinzie Rogers finished fifth at the Girls 4-1A State Wrestling Championships on Thursday.

 Courtesy Derick Budke

SALINA — Chase County’s Kinzie Rogers continued her third-place run at the KSHSAA Girl’s 4-1A State Championships Thursday but fell short with a valiant effort, placing fifth overall.

The crowd was spartan, and the fans subdued for the early morning bouts, but the action on the mat was full-go. Rogers defeated Karley Holmes of Sliver Lake High School by fall and then squared off against Kennedy Grizzle of Lyons High School. Rogers notched another win pinning Grizzle at the 2:19 mark.

