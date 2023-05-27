Miller-Christine-Violin.jpg

Emporia teen Christine Miller was selected as one of 89 musicians to participate in the Carnegie Hall National Youth Orchestra NYO2 summer program.

 Courtesy photo

Emporia teen Christine Miller has been playing the violin for most of her life, starting before first grade.

Now about to begin her last year of high school, Christine is making her national debut as one of 89 young musicians selected for NYO2, a program through the Carnegie Hall National Youth Orchestra.

