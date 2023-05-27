Emporia teen Christine Miller has been playing the violin for most of her life, starting before first grade.
Now about to begin her last year of high school, Christine is making her national debut as one of 89 young musicians selected for NYO2, a program through the Carnegie Hall National Youth Orchestra.
A second-generation musician, Christine started playing piano at a young age, eventually switching to violin.
“I had already started playing the piano with my mom teaching me and she thought I had good ears or something and she was like, maybe you would like [violin] and I did,” Christine said.
During the school year, Christine said she likely averages around 14 hours a week, honing her craft.
“Now that it’s summer I hope to do more,” she added. “It’s very different from my friends at school, because I have a very different life, because I only do one thing … this is my one thing that I like to do.”
And her hard work has paid off.
The NYO2 program begins in early July with an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York. After performing at Carnegie Hall on Saturday, July 15, Christine and the other NYO2 musicians will travel to the Dominican Republic for the ensemble’s first-ever international residency and concerts and take part in cross-cultural youth exchange activities, serving as musical ambassadors for their country.
To be selected for the orchestra, Christine sent in an audition tape of the assigned orchestra pieces, a three-minute solo of her choice, and an essay and letters of recommendation. Christine’s audition can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTxT-JpB7zk.
While she had participated in the Kansas All-State Orchestra for two years, which pushed her interest in orchestral music and playing in an orchestra, Christine said she was still unsure if she had what it takes to play among the nation’s best young musicians.
“I wasn’t sure I was going to make it and the night before I was kind of preparing mentally for the rejection,” she said. “... The next day I was in school and I got the email. I was in class and it was really quiet and I wanted to scream, but I just did it internally and then texted my family.”
Christine has already received the music she will be playing as part of the orchestra — including Bernstein’s “Three Dance Episodes” from On the Town; Sibelius’s Violin Concerto, with Koh as soloist; and selections from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet — and is hard at work combing through and mastering the pieces.
“It’s a lot, but I think I can do it,” Christine said. “... It’s hard to compare with what I have done before, because I have mostly done solos, solo violin or with accompaniment. Orchestral music is a little different and I’m not very experienced with orchestral music.”
However, while she may have a summer of hard work ahead of her, Christine said the experience itself is humbling, especially the opportunity to play in Carnegie Hall, a concert hall that has also hosted the likes of Tchaikovsky, Dvorák, Mahler, and Bartók.
“It’s wild. It’s almost surreal,” she said. “It’s something that I think I will remember for a long time.”
According to Carnegie Hall, NYO2 has a particular focus on recruiting musicians from communities underrepresented in classical music. Participating musicians have the opportunity to work closely with top players from American orchestras and conservatories during a residency at Purchase College, State University of New York. This year’s group was selected from 30 states and Puerto Rico.
“These exceptionally talented musicians not only embody a very high level of artistry, but also come from a wide range of backgrounds, including communities that have often been underserved by and underrepresented in the field,” Carnegie Hall public relations manager Meg Boyle said.
As for the future after high school, Christine said she is still figuring it out.
“I know for sure that I want to play as much as I can for a really long time,” she added. “I’m really excited. The most important part about this to me is that I will get to meet other really great musicians who are really talented and have worked really hard and spent a lot of their time and energy on music and I think it will be really special to meet people who share the same passions as me.”
