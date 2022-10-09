Dawson Hammes

Dawson Hammes led the ESU defense with seven tackles in their 44-27 win over Central Missouri on Saturday.

 Courtesy ESU Photography

The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-27 win over Central Missouri at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets got off to a fast start, scoring 17 unanswered points in the first quarter. Caden Dodson got ESU on the board with a 34-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. The Hornets went up 10-0 on a five-yard touchdown run from Billy Ross Jr. and 17-0 on a four-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann with just under two minutes to play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.