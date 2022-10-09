The Emporia State football team rolled to a 44-27 win over Central Missouri at Welch Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets got off to a fast start, scoring 17 unanswered points in the first quarter. Caden Dodson got ESU on the board with a 34-yard field goal on the game’s first drive. The Hornets went up 10-0 on a five-yard touchdown run from Billy Ross Jr. and 17-0 on a four-yard touchdown pass from Braden Gleason to Tyler Kahmann with just under two minutes to play.
Central Missouri got on the board early in the second quarter on a one-yard run by Marcellous Hawkins, but Gleason and Kahmann connected on a 30-yard score on the last play of the half as Emporia State took a 24-7 lead into the half.
The Hornets scored three times in the third quarter, beginning with a nine-yard quarterback keeper by Gleason with 8:42 left. Central Missouri’s Jack Pospisil returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 31-14. ESU answered on its next drive with a Dodson 31-yard field goal and, after forcing a three-and-out, Gleason threw his third touchdown of the game to Corey Thomas, a 45-yard score to make it 41-14 Hornets.
The Mules scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, while Dodson converted his third field goal of the game for ESU.
Gleason went 32-of-44 for 317 yards with three touchdowns on the day and added 34 yards with a touchdown on the ground. Kahmann had ten catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns while Corey Thomas hauled in six passes for 111 yards and a score. Canaan Brooks had 134 yards on 17 carries.
This was the first time in the Garin Higgins era that the Hornets had two receivers with over 100 yards receiving and a running back with over 100 yards rushing in the same game.
On defense, Dawson Hammes led the Hornets with seven tackles and a pass break up while Derrick Maxwell had four tackles and two forced fumbles.
Emporia State (4-2) will travel to Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 15 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
