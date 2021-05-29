After 48 years of teaching at William Allen White Elementary School, Marilyn Dalton said goodbye to her last class of kindergartners Friday afternoon.
“I student taught at this building, actually,” Dalton said. “My first job here was in second grade, but student teaching was in kindergarten and I was hooked.”
A Madison native, Dalton grew up in a family that valued education. Her father was an educator who wrote a dissertation on kindergartens in Kansas and started the kindergarten program in Madison. In high school, Dalton joined the Future Teachers of America and volunteered in classrooms.
“I took a lot of early childhood classes in college with Dr. [Carol] Marshall and that’s really what got me hooked,” she said.
Marshall, who died in 2015, had started the early childhood education program at Emporia State in the mid-1960s. Dalton said Marshall had a great influence on her teaching style.
“Everything was color-coded way back in the day — which I hate that phrase,” Dalton began with a laugh, “but Dr. Marshall did these Crayola color cubes, and I kind of designed my room off of those Crayola cubes. I had giant crayons all around my room. It helps the children know where they need to be and gives them guidelines without barriers, so they can play across the colors, but they knew by the end of the week, they would be in every color.”
‘5- and 6-year-olds are still the same’
It may seem strange to some that Dalton kept using the same color-coding organization in her room for the entirety of her teaching career, given the changes in teaching standards and curriculum demands. But with her 48 years in the field Dalton said there was something people needed to understand: kids really haven’t changed over the years.
“I keep telling people that, developmentally, 5- and 6-year-olds are still 5- and 6-year-olds. That developmental level doesn’t change, although many people don’t want to hear that,” she said. “Our expectations of them have changed, but to me, 5-year-olds have always been the same. They have the same needs, desires, problems. Now, their lives at home are more complicated, but at school they’re still the same kids they were. That’s what’s hard.”
With that in mind, Dalton has done her best over the years to keep kindergarten fun, even with the added demands of curriculum and benchmark changes. Kids remember more if they can sing or play or even eat during their lessons. Filling out worksheets? Not so memorable.
“Kindergarten is one of those years that really shapes our education,” she said. “I think it helps you either love school or it might turn you off if your teachers are not careful. You can burn a few kids out — not that we couldn’t catch them again later — but I think it’s important that both parents and children have a good kindergarten year. I just like the joy they have, the excitement they have about learning. They are fearless, like on the computer and with the technology, they are fearless.”
Teaching through generations
One of the highlights of teaching at the same school building for her entire career has been teaching multiple generations of families over the years.
Dalton has taught both the parents and grandparents of some of her students. She even lives right there in the neighborhood.
Dalton even remembers when that second generation started coming through while she was giving kindergarten orientations in the William Allen White school library. She realized, while talking to the families, that she recognized some of the adult faces in the room as former students.
“I’m like, ‘Oh my goodness, those are my students. My babies.’ And they are quick to tell you that you had them in school and they are as proud as I am,” Dalton said. “When I got the third generation I started thinking, ‘OK, maybe I’m a little old for this.’ But I kept going.”
Being able to teach through those generations has been gratifying for her.
“That’s been one of my highlights was having multiple generations of some families,” she said. “They are generous enough to let me be a part of their families. I know people keep saying, ‘Well, you’ve touched so many lives now.’ The truth is, they have touched my life. They have shaped my career. I have learned something new every year.”
Teaching and adapting
Dalton learned a lot over the last 15 months, too, while shifting her lessons around during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shock of not coming back from spring break 2020 was heartbreaking; she never got to say goodbye to that class of kindergartners.
She also found herself learning new technology in order to teach.
“This old dog had to learn to teach online,” Dalton said. “I have some wonderful teammates. We would get online ahead of time and try and work it out with each other, but my younger coworkers have been very helpful to me and dragging me through it. But it was hard. We had no closure that year and I felt it all.”
This year, Dalton’s classroom looks very different with fewer activity centers. The kids are in the room with her all day. She eats breakfast and lunch with them. It’s much harder to keep them engaged some days.
It wasn’t the first time Dalton has been through difficult circumstances while teaching. In 1993, she went through a battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and traveled each Friday to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. for treatments.
“I worked all week through Thursday and I’d be gone on Friday,” she said. “My husband would sleep in the lobby at the Mayo Clinic and I would go to all my appointments and get my treatments and jump in the car Saturday, drive back, rest on Sunday and come back on Monday.”
Dalton said it never occurred to her not to go to work during that time. She wanted to be there for her kids.
Moving on
And now, it’s time to let the next generation of teachers take on the mantle.
While Dalton said she had always hoped to make it to 50 years, she realized that was just a goalpost. She had already achieved what she wanted to achieve.
Of course, she’s not enjoying packing up 48 years’ worth of teaching materials from her classroom.
“I gave it my best shot,” she said. “I love my families and kids here. No matter how old they get, they’re still my kids. Even if they aren’t in my classroom, I’ve got kids that come in for FLEX groups and teaching times. They’re my kids. I did the best I could to make learning fun and exciting for the kids, no matter what the expectations were for the district. You can always find a way to do it.”
