Ukraine - dead dolphin

The body of a dead dolphin that washed up on shore lies on the coast of the Tuzly Estuaries National Nature Park in Odesa, Ukraine last week. Environmental scientists say the Russian "special military operation" has killed more than 5,000 dolphins.

 Courtesy K\\yivIndependent.com/Facebook - Ivan Rusev

The United States will send four additional advanced rocket systems to Ukraine as Russia's war on the country enters its sixth month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.

"Later this week, we'll roll out our next [military aid] package of weapons and ammunition and equipment for Ukraine," he said. "It will include four [High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems], which the Ukrainians have been using so effectively and have made such a difference on the battlefield."

