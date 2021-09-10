The Regional Development Association approved its five-year marketing plan at its meeting Friday morning at the Trusler Business Center.
President Kent Heermann said the goals are creation of skilled jobs for the region, encourage retention of existing employment and creating an atmosphere of growth opportunities for industries.
“There are many methods of doing that,” he said. “We’ll utilize social media, web pages and LinkedIn, as well as working with our local primary industries and have conversations with them on an annual basis and what their needs are.”
Listening to the needs of industries in Emporia include challenges that they are facing, as Heermann said the biggest challenge continuing to be heard is the lack of available workforce and housing.
The association works collaboratively with the State of Kansas and other economic development groups. One of the areas developed significantly is the animal health corridor. Pet nutrition industry has a strong presence in Emporia and a lot of jobs created in the last 25 years, Heermann said.
The association has a contract with Research On Investment that did market research in lead generation, looking at product development having available buildings and sites, and expanding locally or new projects coming to Emporia.
The association is also in the process of applying for a grant — The Build Back Better Regional Challenge — partnering with Kansas State University Technology Development Institute and Flint Hills Technical College.
“We were contacted by Jeff Tucker in Manhattan,” Heermann said. “They support small industry start-ups on building prototypes and utilize engineering students from K-State to assist on that project.”
The grant would be used as an outreach project to establish micro-factories to develop prototypes and would facilitate workforce development, working collaboratively with FHTC.
Businesses going into a new type of manufacturing will have workforce training available. Funding could also buy existing buildings or build new ones. Companies needing space could lease the existing buildings until they were able to have their own space.
“By having the capital outlay of the building paid for, it reduces the cost to that company,” Heermann said.
The deadline for the grant submission is Oct. 19.
“That group at K-State has been around for a number of years,” he said. “I think there is some good synergy being affiliated with them because of their affiliation with the engineering students. We have a lot of companies here looking for engineers, whether electrical or mechanical or in the food processing industry, so students will come and look at Emporia through some sort of internship or collaborative effort.
FHTC president Caron Daugherty, who Heermann is partnering with for the grant, announced the college has a 98% job placement for students.
“The placement report identifies the number of students who have continued their education or have been employed, and so with that we have a 98% rate,” she said.
The association also announced it is advertising the president position starting on Monday. Heermann is retiring in the first quarter of 2022, he has been with the RDA for 28 years.
The deadline to apply is Oct. 6, in hopes to have a candidate identified in mid-November.
