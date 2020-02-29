Members of the Moreland, Edmunds, Clayton, Thompson American Legion Post No. 389 in Allen recognized one of their own for more than half a century of continuous service Thursday evening.
Donald E. Schiesser of Allen has now been a member of the post for 60 years.
“For the past 60 years, you have shown your dedication to this post through the hard work of you and your family,” Post Commander John Thomas said. “This post has held on through years of thriving and through years of very little. You and your family have kept on [this post], and it will thrive again as we will work together to make this post thrive and grow. You are an example for the rest of us.”
Surprised, though humbled, by the recognition, Schiesser said he realized just last week that he had reached the 60-year mark with the Legion when going through his wallet.
“I found my card and saw the ‘60’ in the corner,” he said. “I didn’t expect this.”
Schiesser joined the Army Air Corps in May 1947, getting sworn in at Fort Riley and completing basic training in San Antonio, Texas. From there, he was sent to Scott Field, Illinois — now known as the Scott Air Force Base — where he trained as a Radio Operator Mechanic on the North American B-25 Mitchell bombers before being sent to Langley Field in Virginia.
“I got sent back to Scott Field for more training when they took the B-25s out of active service,” he said, adding that he was soon promoted to Sergeant and took another course on how to be an instructor. Schiesser taught in Maintenance and Operations of Aircraft Navigational Equipment for a little more than three years. When he was discharged, he re-enlisted in the Air Force Reserves, where he served with the 9723 ARS, 442nd Troop Carrier Wing in Korea.
Schiesser took advantage of the GI Bill and attended Kansas State Teachers College, living in the campus’s old World War II barracks known as “Vet City.” He graduated with a degree in physics in math in 1957.
In all, Schiesser achieved the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 and spent 27 and a half years in the service, including six and a half years active duty and 21 years between the Reserves and Kansas National Guard. He joined Allen’s American Legion in 1960, though he joked that if he had joined right after he retired, he could have been celebrating 70 years with the organization instead.
Schiesser is truly “a fixture” at the Allen legion.
“He’s been around forever,” Thomas said. “I can remember this post when I was back in high school, when they did baseball, and he was always out there. He’s been a fixture.”
And, he said, if anyone deserved this sort of recognition, it was Schiesser.
Schiesser got involved in leadership within the organization as well. He served as the Post Commander for the local legion several times over the years, as well as the District No. 4 Commander for the American Legion Department of Kansas. He also helped with the national organization.
“They do a lot of good,” he said. “Our health system isn’t as good as it could be, but it’s a lot better than it used to be.”
Schiesser has developed a keen interest in history and enjoys helping maintain GI plots at area cemeteries. It’s an important way to honor the fallen.
And his involvement over the years turned into a lifelong family affair.
Schiesser married Dorothy Reaka on Nov. 11, 1951, and together the couple had four children: Debra Moser, Joleen Day, Kathy Jackson and Jeff Schiesser.
“All of our kids have all been active in the auxiliary,” Schiesser said.
Daughters Jackson and Moser were both at the post Thursday evening for their father’s surprise.
“I remember being involved from the time I was just a little girl,” Jackson said. “One thing I remember is Mom and Dad being involved in the Memorial Day services, which is something they’ve been doing for 60 years, and going around to each of the cemeteries and putting flags on each of the headstones. I just think it’s really special.”
In the end, Schiesser said the camaraderie with his fellow veterans over the years has been what has kept him involved with the Legion for so long.
“Sixty years is a long time,” he said with a laugh. “It’s forever. But, the camaraderie, the guys and working together to try and make things better is one of the main reasons for being here.”
