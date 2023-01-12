Lyon County Commissioners approved jail improvements and Road and Bridge projects at their meeting Thursday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.
Robbie Weiss with Lyon County Facilities informed commissioners that bidding would be opening for building controls at the Law Enforcement Center. The jail will be installing temperature controls for HVAC, to help reduce utility costs.
“It’s a lot of money upfront, but it is going to save money eventually on bills,” Weiss said.
Commissioners also approved a quote from APAC - Kansas, Inc., Shears Division for placing asphalt pavement on the road and bridge on the Olpe-Hartford Road. The pavement placing will cost an estimated $113,133.19 from the Road and Bridge fund.
Matt Baysinger with Road and Bridge said the county’s paver is currently in the shop in Topeka, which is why the county will be using APAC. Additionally, he added, with the colder temperatures, oils in the distributor truck could seize.
“[APAC] keeps their distributors inside, so they can keep oil on the trucks,” Baysinger explained. “And they are going to use two or three different types of oil, so we would have to clean our distributor truck, go get more oil, clean it again, go get more oil. That’s time and money.”
Baysinger expects the asphalt to be laid as early as next week, weather permitting, if it fits with APAC's schedule. Once the asphalt is laid, he said, the road and bridge should be open within a week.
"It should last a good, long time," Baysinger added. "It will probably take some repairs in the future but it should be a long time down the road."
The county also approved two quotes from Foley Equipment Company, including a quote from Sourcewell for a plate compactor for $7,470 and a 48” asphalt planer for $35,520. The county has rented an asphalt planer from Foley in the past, which runs about $350 a day.
Both items will be paid from the multi-year fund.
In other business, the county approved transferring $66,755 from the general fund to the tort liability fund.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again Thursday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m. at the Lyon County Courthouse.
