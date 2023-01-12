Lyon County Courthouse

Lyon County Commissioners approved jail improvements and Road and Bridge projects at their meeting Thursday morning at the Lyon County Courthouse.

Robbie Weiss with Lyon County Facilities informed commissioners that bidding would be opening for building controls at the Law Enforcement Center. The jail will be installing temperature controls for HVAC, to help reduce utility costs.

