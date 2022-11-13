The Emporia State soccer team will head to its first regional final after defeating top-seeded Central Missouri, 1-0, in the second round on Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo.
The only goal of the game came from Hannah Woolery, who scored in the 72nd minute. Emporia State earned a throw-in deep in the Jennies half of the pitch which fell to Angela Palmer in the box, who played a left-footed cross in front of the Jennies goalkeeper that found the head of Woolery and slotted the ball into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Hornets the lead.
Sailer was excited for Woolery to get the moment in the spotlight.
“I’m ecstatic because Hannah has been the anchor of our midfield with Aislinn [Hughes] for years and she's one of the most dynamic midfielders in the MIAA, and in DII for that matter,” Sailer said. “I feel great for her because MacKenzie often gets the shine because of all the goals she scores and she deserves it, but we have other players as well and what makes a great team is when they're keying in on one player and somebody else can step up.”
With no goals scored for the first 71 minutes of the contest, Sailer kept repeating one word to his team: battle.
“Just battle. Battle, battle, battle,” Sailer said. “And eventually, we'll get the one we need and we did. These games take on a different meaning every time we play them and today, it was true championship fashion, a 1-0 thriller. That's how soccer is and we just had to buckle down defensively and, and fight all over the field. These girls really deserve it because they put everything they have into the game, and into the season for that matter.”
Emporia State was actually outshot in the match, 15-9 (including 10-3 in the first half), but the one that counts is the one that goes in and it happened in ESU’s favor.
“It's funny because we beat them twice this year and in both of the games we beat them, we were out-shot,” Sailer said. “And in the one game we lost, we out-shot them. But that's how soccer works. It's not about how many shots you get, it’s about the quality of the opportunities you get.”
The Hornets improve to 13-6-4 on the season and will travel to Minnesota to take on second-seeded Bemidji State in the regional final on Friday.
