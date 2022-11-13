Hannah Woolery

Hannah Woolery scored the goal that sent Emporia State to the Central Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

 Stephen Coleman/ESU Photography

The Emporia State soccer team will head to its first regional final after defeating top-seeded Central Missouri, 1-0, in the second round on Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo.

The only goal of the game came from Hannah Woolery, who scored in the 72nd minute. Emporia State earned a throw-in deep in the Jennies half of the pitch which fell to Angela Palmer in the box, who played a left-footed cross in front of the Jennies goalkeeper that found the head of Woolery and slotted the ball into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Hornets the lead.

