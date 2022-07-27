Rain is needed in Kansas. As long as it doesn't overwhelm streams and rivers all at once.
Heavy rain fell on the Emporia area Wednesday morning. One location four miles southwest of Miller received 1.15 inches in a hurry. Parts of Osage County had 1.7 inches.
Sections around Lawrence and Ottawa were under flood advisories Wednesday morning. No storm-related road closures were reported in Lyon County.
A station three miles northwest of Emporia received 0.55 inches of rain Tuesday. Cottonwood Falls had 0.13 inches. Yet Emporia Municipal Airport reported only a trace, as hourly reports suggested there could be a problem with its rain gauge.
Additional thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night as well, then again from Thursday night through Sunday. The best opportunities for rain will occur before dawn and during the morning.
Temperatures should stay relatively comfortable. After a forecast high of 89 degrees Wednesday, the next day above 90 is not expected until Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.