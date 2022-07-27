US-NEWS-STLOUIS-FLOODING-DOGS-2-SL

Blankets and dog cages float in a room of Stray Paws Rescue on Depot Avenue in Old Towne St. Peters, Missouri, after 10 puppies died during flooding on Tuesday. Fourteen dogs were later rescued. 

 Robert Cohen/St, Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

Rain is needed in Kansas. As long as it doesn't overwhelm streams and rivers all at once.

Heavy rain fell on the Emporia area Wednesday morning. One location four miles southwest of Miller received 1.15 inches in a hurry. Parts of Osage County had 1.7 inches.

