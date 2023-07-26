The Emporia High School girls wrestling team is hosting a clinic at the high school this week.
The event, which runs from 6 – 7:30 p.m., began on Monday night and will conclude tonight. The goal of the three-day clinic for girls age 5 through eighth grade is to introduce the fundamentals of the sport to young girls.
Head coach Shawn Russell, who runs the camp with assistant Miguel Tovar and middle school coach Aaron Mejia, has been excited with the growth it has seen each year.
“This is our third year where our wrestlers are putting on a mini-clinic for the girls in our community,” Russell said. “We’re hoping to introduce the sport to them and we’ve grown it each year. We have 40 girls this year, which is exciting.”
