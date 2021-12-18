Cold winter nights can call for comfy quilts, especially for young people dealing with stressful situations.
“Fantastic quilts,” Charlotta Trujillo with St. Francis Ministries called them Friday. “I’m not sure how long they were working on these.”
Her ministry received 55 quilts from the Emporia Regional Quilt Guild. They will be passed on to Lyon County children in foster care.
“They reached out to us and wanted to donate them,“ Trujillo said.
St. Francis has a history of giving quilts to new children entering the system. Trujillo called the donation a matter of perfect year-end timing.
“It doesn’t have to be the holidays for the kids to get a quilt,” Trujillo said.
In addition, St. Francis is handling gifts from the Ace It Up tree lighting earlier this month. A $900 check came in last week.
St. Francis canceled plans to erect a tree at Flinthills Mall as it has in the past. Yet the donations have been coming anyway.
Trujillo added that other donations have come from the Pioneer Group and Loving Hands. There’s so much giving that it’s almost too hard to comprehend.
“Going into the holidays, everything is so rushed,” Trujillo said. “We want to make sure that everything is taken care of.”
More information about the ministry and its projects is available at SaintFrancisMinistries.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.