The Lyon County Fifth Judicial Court approved the sale of the Plumb family mansion this week, bringing another chapter of the storied house to a close.
But for the Plumb Place Steering Committee, who recommended the sale of the home to the court last year, the work is not yet complete.
“It definitely was a huge hurdle and we’re so happy to be passed that step,” said United Way of the Flint Hills director Mickey Edwards, who has headed up the steering committee. “I feel like that was kind of impeding the progress because the new board of directors really needs financial resources to take the next steps into reestablishing the agency.”
Chris Stanley, the retired owner of Stanley Jewelry, will pay $240,000 for the mansion. She told The Gazette this week that she plans to live in the mansion and run an Airbnb out of it, but not right away.
“I’m not moving in until I fix up the joint,” Stanley said earlier this week.
Some of the items on her to-do list include stabilizing the basement and fixing “columns which are getting ready to disintegrate.” Some columns have bee colonies living inside them. She’s estimated all the repairs and renovations could take a year or more.
Plumb Place, which was housed in the mansion located at 224 E. Sixth Ave., served as a shelter for women from 1921 - Dec. 31, 2020. The organization had publicly struggled with funding since Aug. 2018 when the alleged theft of more than $51,000 by a former staff member was being investigated by the Emporia Police Department.
According to the report filed July 9, 2018 with the police department, a loss of $51,362 was reported between Jan. 1, 2014, and April 30, 2017. A discrepancy in the shelter’s financial reports was initially discovered by board members in June 2017, and at that time, the board requested a one-year audit for fiscal year 2016, and then a four-year forensic audit.
Shortly after the shelter closed, Edwards began spearheading an effort to rebuild the Plumb Place agency. She, along with representatives from CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness, SOS Inc., Corner House, Lyon County Community Corrections, Kansas Legal Services, former staff members and community members, have been working under the advisement of Judge Jeffry Larson to help determine the future of the organization.
Last year, Clara Corn, Jeremy Dorsey, Brooke Drescher, Brooklyn Ewing, Destiny Farr, Nicole Freeland, Jennifer Horst, Wendi Soendker, Bobbie Sparks, Joelle Spotswood and Deone Wilson were appointed to the new board of directors. Although their appointments have not yet been finalized by the court, the board has been meeting regularly to determine the agency’s future.
“They’ve been meeting a lot to discuss how they see the future of the agency and try to come to some decisions as far as what the services look like, and what kind of facility they envision for the agency in the future,” Edwards said. “That was really a big step that the steering committee was thrilled to see us get past that.”
Edwards said she expects the court to finalize the board in the next 60 days. After that, they will have access to the finances necessary to restore vital services for women and children in the community.
“They haven’t really discussed a timeline for restoring services,” she said. “I think it’s been kind of one step at a time to this point. Right now, we’re just looking towards the next step being that final appointment of the board by the court. The court was waiting to have the house sale finalized, so that the court could ... make them officially in charge of the assets.”
Edwards acknowledged the amount of public interest in the agency, as well as the Plumb mansion’s future. She said it was important for the community to rally behind the new Plumb Place Board of Directors as it moves forward.
“In the past, they really got behind and supported the work of Plumb Place, and I just hope that they will do that again in the future,” she said. “The agency will need financial support despite the fact that there are some resources available. It’s not cheap to open a facility and hire staff and run the agency the way it should be run. We ask that the community just get behind Plumb Place and financially support them, but also just generally, show support for the agency.”
