Peacebunny Cottage, the cottage where teenage entrepreneur Caleb Smith of Peacebunny Island keeps his rabbits, is under investigation.
Charges have been filed against Stephanie Smith, Caleb’s mother, according to case documents filed earlier this week. Smith faces two felony counts for animal torture and cruelty. She also faces three misdemeanor accounts related to lack of food and shelter, unwholesome enclosures, and abandonment.
According to the complaint, “Officers saw rabbits running loose in the barn and the smell of death, feces and urine was overwhelming. There was rabbit feces all over the barn and there was no area in the barn where there was not feces and rabbits running loose….Bowls of food were empty and dirty.”
The complaint stated that officers found two adult rabbits in need of critical care, took two litters of orphaned bunnies, found 47 rabbits dead on arrival, and found 19 rabbits in need of immediate attention. A doctor also euthanized two rabbits due to “irremediable suffering.”
In a statement on his blog, Caleb Smith said, “I wish to say I’m sorry to the rabbits that did not get the absolute best care because of any choice or action or inaction I took.”
“I also apologize to those who have followed our journey and who have invested in our mission and are feeling deceived or at the very least disappointed and heartbroken that they supported our programs,” Smith said. “I apologize to the rabbit community whose trust has been shaken.”
Smith said he plans to move forward with “transparency, accountability and moving forward in the moment with mini steps to specifically address the condition of the big barn at the farm that we nicknamed 'Peacebunny Cottage.'"
Caleb and Stephanie Smith both attended National Teachers Hall of Fame induction week events in Emporia last month. The pair had brought rabbits with them from their cottage in Minnesota and brought the rabbits to the Emporia Municipal Band concert, rededication of the National Memorial to Fallen Educators, and the induction ceremony.
A phone call to Stephanie Smith was declined.
Stephanie’s first appearance in court will be on August 22 at 8:30 in a Zoom hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.