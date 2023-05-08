Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State track and field team had 11 scorers on the final day of the MIAA Championships in Jefferson City, Mo. on Sunday. As a team, the men placed ninth with 44.5 points while the women were tenth with 23 points.
Travis Morrison and Will Herren combined to score ten points in the shot put for the Hornets. Morrison finished second with a provisional qualifying mark of 17.80m (58-5) while Herren turned in a personal best of 16.07m (52-9) to place seventh.
The men’s 400m hurdlers produced nine points for Emporia State. Brock Merz ran 54.01 to place fourth, Davion Scott was clocked in 54.13 for sixth while Chase Rooney ran 1:00.23 to finish eighth.
Xavier Hall ran a season’s best 14.55 to place seventh in the men’s 110m hurdles.
Both of Emporia State’s men’s relay teams place seventh. The team of Kingsley Bennett, Carter Cox, Jack Watson and Isaac Tarango ran 41.19 to place seventh in the 4x100m relay. Guy Ramos, Watson, Merz, and Julian Johnson combined for a time of 3:14.55 to place seventh in the 4x400m relay.
The Emporia State women had three scorers on Sunday.
Jasmine Hurla ran 58.16 to place eighth in the women’s 400m run and joined Kadaisha Mpwo, Lauren Carlson, and Ashley Wildeman as the anchor of the 4x100m relay team that ran a season’s best 47.33 to place seventh.
Ashley Cookson had a season’s best of 10.80 (35-5.25) to place eighth in the women’s triple jump.
The Hornets had five other top-ten performances with three of them placing ninth. The women’s 4x400m relay team of Carlson, Hurla, Hollie Marlow and Makenzie Owings ran 3:52.91 to place ninth. Jayda Harris placed ninth with a leap of 10.64m (34-11) in the women’s triple jump. Luke Grace cleared a personal best of 2.03m (6-7.75) to place ninth and Jaxon Russell was tenth with a personal best of 1.98m (6-6) in the men’s high jump. Emma Seidl threw 12.55m (41-2) to place tenth in the women’s shot put.
Emporia State will take part in last-chance qualifying meets this weekend. The Hornets are currently scheduled to compete in the Loper Twilight in Kearney, Neb. but could go to other meets depending on weather and schedules to give athletes the best chance to qualify for the national championships.
