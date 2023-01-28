Semi-championship night arrived at the Lyon County League basketball tournament Friday, and Lebo High School, Olpe High School and Madison High School were well represented.
Girls
Two coaching legends met in the first matchup of the evening. Olpe’s Ron Slaymaker and Madison’s Bill Nienstedt faced off, but Slaymaker’s squad walked away with the win, 41-34. The Lady Eagles moved to 11-3, while Madison dropped to 10-3.
Nervous energy fueled a frenetic pace in this game, the Lady Bulldogs executing a 5-0 run to begin the first quarter, with Olpe immediately reciprocating a 6-0 run. The second period began with Madison up 9-8, but the Lady Eagles’ quickness on the perimeter and strong post play resulted in an Olpe 8-2 surge. The squads matched rebounds and turnovers in the first half, but the Lady Eagles shot much better from within the arc. Olpe led at halftime 22-14.
Neither team scored during the first three minutes of the third quarter, and Olpe turnovers plus two Madison layups brought the score to 22-18. But two 3-point plays by the Lady Eagles heading into the fourth quarter made it 35-24. Madison fought back, erasing an 11-point deficit to a four-point one. But it wasn’t enough. With a minute remaining, the Lady Eagles deployed an effective keep-away game until the final buzzer. Olpe’s Kadey Robert topped the point collection with 14.
Lebo avenged its loss to Burlingame High School in last year’s LCL final, beating the Lady Bearcats 37-14. The Lady Wolves are 13-0.
Lebo is seeking a tournament championship today against Olpe, and Olpe is searching for its third in four years. Game time is 6 p.m. The Lady Wolves have been the runner-up for the past three years, losing twice to the Lady Eagles.
The game’s first minute was all turnovers and no points, but then Lebo jumped out to a 12-4 start, and it appeared a complete blowout was brewing. But the forceful flow of the contest caused foul trouble issues for both squads, and the pace slowed down. Lebo went into halftime with a 24-6 lead.
Burlingame’s Kaylin Noonan scored all six of the Lady Bearcats’ points in the first half, adding four more in the third period. But that’s where it ended for Burlingame. The score was 37-10 after three quarters, and Lebo’s firepower and assertive play couldn’t be overcome, despite the Lady Wolves not scoring a single point in the final period. The Lady Bearcats could only muster four points the entire quarter — though Noonan fouled out 42 seconds into the fourth period. Brooklyn Jones and Saige Hadley led all scoring, each with 10 points.
Madison squares off against Burlingame in the third-place game at 3 p.m. today.
Boys
The undefeated Olpe Eagles remained in that state, taking down the Madison Bulldogs 51-32, notching their 14th successive victory. Madison fell to 8-5. Olpe locks up with Lebo today at 7:30 p.m. in the championship game.
The Bulldogs jumped out early, 4-2, but the Eagles swiftly soared back, effecting an 11-0 run and holding a 13-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Madison couldn’t find much offense, forcing shots and shooting 7-21 in the first half. Olpe went into halftime with a 32-14 lead. But the second half looked a bit different as the Bulldogs came out crashing the boards, pressuring the Eagles into bad shots. Olpe didn’t score from the field during a 10-minute stretch that included the entire third quarter. However, Madison couldn’t take complete advantage, producing just 12 points during that span. Then Truman Bailey sank four consecutive 3-point buckets for the Eagles, closing the scorebook on this contest. Bailey finished with 23 points.
In the other boys’ matchup, Lebo ended Burlingame’s bid for a championship, prevailing 58-39 and extending its record to 10-3. Burlingame led 12-11 after the first period, but Lebo had the advantage at halftime, 25-22. The Wolves then went on a devastating 17-0 run in the third quarter, and it was all Lebo. Burlingame couldn’t answer. Lebo’s Grayson Shoemaker scored 24 points and was 10-11 from the foul line.
