Bloom House Youth Services is making a change to its Saturday Breakfast schedule.
Bloom House founder and director Clara Corn said the youth service organization is reprioritizing its in-shelter youth for its new Saturday breakfast schedule, changing the weekly public breakfast to a once-a-month brunch.
Now, Saturday mornings will be used for family reconciliation for youth living in the shelter, as a way to get youth and their families together for a meal. In the past, Corn said, participation from in-shelter youth and their families at Saturday morning breakfast has been low. By shifting the public breakfast to once a month, Corn hopes to facilitate family reconciliation free from stigma.
“We have just sort of noticed that as a trend over this past year and thought that would be the best way to help youth through our shelter during that reconciliation time,” Corn said. “They already meet with their families to reconcile and work on rebuilding relationships in case management or art therapy, but meals together is so helpful, and this would really create that bubble of security.”
Now, Bloom House’s free brunch will be served on the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. - noon and will continue to be open to all youth and their families. Additionally, teens are still able to drop into Bloom House at any time for food, shelter, hygiene products and other basic necessities at any time.
“Even though we’re shifting to … just once a month, that doesn’t mean that we’re any less available for hungry teenagers,” Corn said. “ If they would be coming to us anyway, they can still come to us anyway, anytime for anything. That’s all part of being a basic center program.”
The next free community breakfast for youth and their families is set for April 9 from 10 a.m. - noon at Bloom House Youth Services, 301 W 11th Ave. For more information, follow Bloom House on social media or reach out at 620-208-1199 or bloomhouseks@gmail.com.
