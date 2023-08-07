The Emporia High School pride band held a disc golf fundraiser with the help of Dynamic Discs at Flint Hills Technical College on Saturday morning.
About 25 disc golfers participated in the event, which also included a raffle and a bake sale and concluded with a performance from the band.
Head band director Glenn Woolard was appreciative of the support.
“We’re really appreciative of these people coming out and playing some disc golf,” Woolard said. “The weather worked out well where it’s not super hot and they’re out supporting our local band program. It’s really cool to see.”
Woolard credited booster president TR Stewart, an avid disc golfer himself, with the idea to host a tournament.
“The tournament was his idea,” Woolard said. “He got in touch with Dynamic Discs and got everything set up. He’s been a huge help.”
While this was the first year of this fundraiser, Woolard noted disc golf is a great way to fundraise in Emporia given the number of courses in town and amount of people that know and enjoy the sport.
“I think it’s ideal just because we have so many people into it and we have so many courses in town,” Woolard said. “Also having Dynamic Discs, who is willing to help set up and made things so easy for us, helps as well.”
The band used the tournament as a conclusion to its week-long camp, which Woolard said ran from 7:30–5 Monday through Friday. There was a lot that went into it.
“We spent the mornings outside learning our marching and fundamentals and then we would start learning the drill for our halftime show that we put together each year,” Woolard said. “Then we’d have lunch and, in the afternoons, we’d go inside and work on all the music. Then we’d put the music to the marching the next day and it’s just a snowball effect of putting everything together.”
While the band is often a secondary thought at sporting events, it certainly adds to the atmosphere. But there’s a lot more that goes into a performance than what fans see on game day.
“I don’t think people realize how much money it takes to run a band program,” Woolard said. “We have to get uniforms and then get them cleaned, all the instruments we provide for students in our community, transportation to and from events and then feeding everyone. All of that goes unseen because we’re just out here playing music, but these kids put in so much work behind the scenes.”
When it comes to the games, people can see the results of their investments based on the outcome. That’s not the case with the band, who shows up no matter what. Woolard is glad to see the community give it support.
“It’s different with sports because people put the money in and they can see whether they win or lose,” Woolard said. “But with us, we’re putting music out there no matter what and we’re seeing the kids do something fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.