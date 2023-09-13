The Central Care Cancer Center marked 20 years of service in the Emporia area Wednesday evening, offering tours of the facility as well as refreshments to visitors.
The current providers at Central Care in Emporia include Dr. Claudia Perez-Tamayo, MD, MACR, FACRO; Dr. Elshami Elamin, MD; Dr. Ali Wazir, MD; and Hannah Schmidt, DNP, APRN, FNP-C.
Dr. Perez-Tamayo, who serves as the president of the organization, expressed her gratitude for the enduring support from both the community and healthcare professionals.
“It feels wonderful. We were trepidatious at first when considering opening this center, but we were in agreement that the community needed it,” she said. “With the support we’ve received, it’s been a very positive experience for us these 20 years, and we hope to continue to grow.”
Part of the growth has been the ability to keep up with the evolving landscape of cancer treatment over the past two decades. In August, the center introducted a newly installed radiation machine which offers stereotactic treatments. The Trilogy machine offers “extremely precise” and intense doses of radiation which targets cancer cells, while minimizing damage to healthy tissue. This drastically reduces the time of treatment, as well as the effect of treatment on a patient.
Dr. Perez-Tamayo said the stereotactic radiosurgery is not for everyone — in fact it’s for very specific cancers such as meningioma, paraganglioma, hemangioblastoma and craniopharyngioma — but she said there has been an increase in these types of diagnoses.
“We are now really needing to have this availability in Emporia,” she said.
Dr. Perez-Tamayo emphasized the importance of the partnership between her center and local physicians.
“The partnership is more about ensuring that everybody is in contact, talks to each other, and collaborates seamlessly,” she said. “We have tumor boards where all relevant medical professionals can review the patient’s case together, providing a holistic approach to treatment.”
She also commended the community’s willingness to assist in cancer treatments when it comes to helping out their friends and family and even their neighbors.
“Having the community assist in this way is a real triumph,” she said. “It reflects the care and support that neighbors provide in times of need.”
Dr. Perez-Tamayo reassured patients about the center’s ability to provide any drug available in larger cities.
“We can work with any cancer center throughout the country, anywhere, MD Anderson, Mayo Clinic, KU, and we can make that plan here,” she said. “We can make it at home where they can then have the support of the community and their family.”
