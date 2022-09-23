The third annual United Way of the Flint Hills food drive gathered 300.5 pounds of donations from community members to help support three local organizations.
UWFH CEO Mickey Edwards said community members have always been responsive to the United Way’s cause - and this year is no exception.
“I think what’s hitting people this year, you know we have a lot of generosity in our community, and people know it’s tough this year, in a different way but just like it was the past couple of years when the pandemic hit and people were hit financially,” Edwards. This year we’re seeing inflation and the cost of so many goods is so higher than it was in the past, so people are recognizing that and they are coming out to give because they are able to and they want to help others.”
UWFH co-chairs Lisa and Scott Hayes said seeing so many individuals show up to donate makes them feel proud of the community.
“A lot of us in the community say frequently how giving Emporia is … but to really see it at every event, over and over again, how much support that our community gives to those in need, it just makes me proud,” she said. “I think there is a real need for a food drive. There are people in our community who are in need of food and the community coming together to help fill that need and provide for others who are in need is extremely important.”
The donations will go to Morris County Care and Share, the Salvation Army and SOS.
“Those are three of our community partners,” Scott said. “And not just in the Emporia area, obviously, among the eight-county region. It highlights really what United Way is all about - stretching out to all eight of those counties and being able to spread the donations to three different organizations is really important.”
Scott also said part of the campaign is year is to spread the word about the organizations and opportunities that are out there
“Not just the community partners, but also through the emerging needs grants, racial equity mini-grants, the different programs through United Way and try to spread that knowledge a little bit,” Scott said. “This is another great opportunity to do that.”
