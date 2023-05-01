Emporia State will be the seventh seed in the MIAA Softball Championship Tournament that starts on Wednesday, May 3. The Hornets will play Missouri Southern at 5:30 p.m. on Field One at the Envista Softball Complex in Topeka.
The Hornets finished the regular season 33-21, 13-13 in the MIAA. It is the most wins in a season for Emporia State since they went 34-26 on their way to the MIAA Tournament Championship Game in 2017 and the most regular season wins since finishing the 2015 regular season 34-18.
Emporia State split their doubleheader against Missouri Southern earlier this year in Joplin, Mo. The Hornets won the matinee 6-5 and the Lions took the nightcap 10-2.
The Hornets lead the MIAA in stolen bases with a school record of 154 steals in 173 attempts. Abbey Ward leads the league with 36 steals while Lexi Williams is third with 29 and Alexis Dial ranks sixth with 22 stolen bases. Ari Cordova leads Emporia State with a .378 batting average and 1.048 OPS. She has a team-high 32 RBI on the season despite missing 18 games with an injury earlier in the season.
Six different pitchers have recorded a win and have thrown at least 12 innings on the year. Gracie Rabe is 14-8 with a 2.58 ERA in the circle. She is eighth in the MIAA in wins. Sydney Righi is 4-5 overall with a 3.92 ERA and two saves. She has appeared in 23 games with 14 starts. Josie Harrison is 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.