ESU softball MIAA Tournament
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State will be the seventh seed in the MIAA Softball Championship Tournament that starts on Wednesday, May 3. The Hornets will play Missouri Southern at 5:30 p.m. on Field One at the Envista Softball Complex in Topeka.

The Hornets finished the regular season 33-21, 13-13 in the MIAA. It is the most wins in a season for Emporia State since they went 34-26 on their way to the MIAA Tournament Championship Game in 2017 and the most regular season wins since finishing the 2015 regular season 34-18.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.