Andrew and I have enjoyed driving around on the weekends, trying out new food experiences, new venues for an afternoon of people watching and local beers, and what not.
East of Lawrence’s Mass Street mecca is a quietly exploding gem of art, food and community. This is where the Cider Gallery, Lawrence Brew Company and Bon Bon are nestled into the curve of the BNSF railway and reviving some fantastic old warehouses into a whole lot of fun.
After a few visits to the Lawrence Brew Company, we finally took the time to investigate its mysterious neighbor, Bon Bon. There was a lot of foliage, a lot of stone, a raucous corner garden, and, lo and behold, a restaurant. I kept my ears open, heard a few good things and then went on an exploratory mission. I was so excited I had to return with my partner in life (and food), Andrew Houchins, to give it all a try.
Bon Bon (bonbonlawrence.com) is located at Eighth and Pennsylvania streets, in an 1880s stone building used as a munitions and gunpowder storehouse. Inside the stone portion, dark woods and locally harvested black walnut abound.
The restaurant is a delight. The stone house has been extended with a glassed-in greenhouse seating area and new, permanent kitchen. It is entirely fronted by a large terraced patio, with loads of al fresco seating, surrounded by pots of flowers and culinary plants. Even the parking lot, in September, is framed in rows of zinnias and helianthus.
We started with a small plate, a Tomato Ricotta Tartine. This was delicious. A piece of local rustic bread was sliced, oiled and grilled. The toppings were lightly chopped tomatoes grown across the street in Bon Bon’s garden, fresh ricotta cheese, a kalamata olive crema and garnished with nasturtium leaves, cilantro and fennel fronds from the various pots in the patio.
I had the grits and eggs. Grits so creamy I wasn’t sure they actually were grits, were whipped with smoked cheddar cheese. The bowl was topped with two soft-cooked eggs and some braised greens. Around the edge was a swirl of chili butter to incorporate as desired.
The flavors were perfect and individual. I could take a bite of grits, a bite of grits with eggs or a bite of grits with greens and chili sauce, and generally play with my food throughout.
The egg whites were a little underdone for my taste, but I’m sure if I had asked for it to be returned to the salamander for a few seconds, the waiter would have done it. The staff were relaxed and accommodating, which is nice. And they kept our bottle of cold water filled, helpful when drinking midday.
Andrew had the hot chicken and waffles. The buttermilk waffles tasted more like funnel cake or frybread, yeasty and sweet, and the hot chicken was two boneless thighs, lightly coated and fried (and not super-hot). They were alternated on the plate in a sideways stack and a maple butter was lightly drizzled over all with thinly sliced bread-and-butter pickles on the side. It was a great combination: sweet, savory, spicy.
Andy and I shared a plate of biscuits with smoked tomato butter. Those chive and sour cream baby biscuits were pillows of delight. I have to say, when it comes to smoked things, a little goes a very long way. The first taste of the smoked tomato butter was fun, but it quickly became overwhelming for us, given the delicate balances in all the other flavors we were experiencing.
The house wine is from La Nevera of northern Spain. They offer a genteel table white which would match just about anything, a red, a brut cava (nice and crisp) and a rose, all fermented in stainless steel and then boxed instead of bottled. I am admittedly a rose snob, and I’m trying to be better so I tasted it. It is a good wine for those who like roses, drier than most, however I will stick with white.
Bon Bon’s wine list is eclectic and interesting. Wines from all over the world are on the list, obviously well-curated, and I don’t think you’d go wrong with a single one. The beers and spirits are equally well-chosen, and Bon Bon has some fascinating cocktails.
I tried two that were really fun (one on a previous visit) and Andrew had the Bloody Mary. He reports the drink was done in the classic style, with truly fresh flavors and ingredients and restrained garnishes. An olive was skewered with a lime wedge, a lemon wedge and what seemed to be a thin slice of house-pickled ginger while a strip of either lemon grass or fennel stem replaced the more traditional celery. Everything was well-balanced, tomato juice-to-vodka, seasonings-to-tomato.
The Lush Blush may or may not be a double-entendre, but it definitely was a strong drink. Whiskey and red wine combined with a touch of lemon and Valencia orange, garnished with two Luxardo cherries, it was lush and reminiscent of a Manhattan.
Earlier I had an iced Irish coffee, with Tullamore Dew, Bon Bon’s house coffee, Repetition of Lawrence, whipped cream and raw sugar on top, it was a great pick-me-up on a hot day.
Other concoctions include Moxie, Jolene (I hear Dolly Parton even now), The Chancellor and Flamingo Tuxedo (tequila, elderflower liqueur and lime). The bar crew clearly has fun.
And what a bar! It is five large shelves tall. A rolling ladder runs the length as bartenders climb eight and 12 feet up for ingredients as needed.
Bon Bon has atmosphere in spades; I can’t wait for cooler weather, to go sit and sip and nosh.
And the food? It was good. I enjoyed the freshness, the combinations, the portions. It’s nice to not have to plow through five pounds of food. With a shared appetizer, a main course and two drinks, I was still comfortable and could have had dessert without overeating.
Bon Bon does brunch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays. The daily menu is truly exciting, and they offer that Tuesday – Friday plus after 3 p.m. Saturday. See the menu at bonbonlawrence.com. We will be going back to try some more great, locally grown offerings.
