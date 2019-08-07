Domestic violence.
Two ugly, mean, gross words that can represent anything from a shove to an act of violence that sends an innocent loved one to the emergency room — or worse.
Behind every case is an abuser using power and control over their victim.
It’s wrong. But it exists right here in Lyon and surrounding counties and hundreds of women, youth and young children are faced with the threat of domestic violence every single day. Sadly, some know nothing different than a day marked by violence at the hands of someone in their household.
Fortunately, there are men in our community who know that strength is more than physical ability. They know that being a strong man means standing up for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse and doing something to bring this despicable pattern of behavior to a stop.
This year for the 2019 SOS Strong Fundraiser, 20 men from the area stepped up to be “Strong Men” and do what they can to bring awareness and raise money for the important work SOS Inc. does to provide support and services for victims of domestic violence.
These are men who are leaders in our communities and are upstanding, positive role models of what real men stand for.
Each “Strong Man” has a goal of $1,000 to raise by 5 p.m. Thursday.
If you haven’t donated yet, please consider a generous donation to help fight domestic violence in our community.
To put your donation in perspective, consider these numbers:
• $50 provides two locks for a client’s home to keep them safe from an abuser.
• $80 provides a one-night stay at the SOS Shelter.
• $150 provides a security camera service for six months for our Children’s Services Programs
• $250 provides advocate support for a child who has been a victim of violence and is seeking help through the Child Advocacy Center.
• $1,000 feeds two families in the shelter for one month.
You don’t have to be one of the SOS Strong Men to make a difference. Just a donation to the SOS Strong Fundraiser is the kind of strength our community needs to bring hope to victims of domestic violence right here in our community.
To make a donation, please drop off a check addressed to SOS at:
The Emporia Gazette
C/O of Chris Walker
517 Merchant Street
Emporia, KS 66801
(Please include name, address, phone number and email address.)
Donations can also be sent through SOSStrong.givesmart.com, or text SOSStrong to 52182.
The fundraiser may be ending tomorrow, but the need will not be. Please give today.
Ashley Knecht Walker
