A tenant living in apartments owned by Eucalyptus alleges a long history of poor living conditions within the real estate company’s properties. This week, she said, a bat bit her after her landlords refused to take care of an infestation that has been affecting the complex for around a month.

Alexa Houston, a tenant at Riverview Condominiums, is planning to take action against her landlord over an alleged bat infestation.

