A tenant living in apartments owned by Eucalyptus alleges a long history of poor living conditions within the real estate company’s properties. This week, she said, a bat bit her after her landlords refused to take care of an infestation that has been affecting the complex for around a month.
Alexa Houston, a tenant at Riverview Condominiums, is planning to take action against her landlord over an alleged bat infestation.
“I’ve been dealing with this problem since Sept. 20 and nothing has been done,” she said.
Houston, who has lived at the Riverview Condominiums since the summer of 2021, said that she has contacted her landlords multiple times about a bat infestation, but was told that nothing could be done.
“The first reason they gave was … that this was an odd predicament that they’ve never been in, they’ve never had a bat infestation so, they didn’t know who to call,” she said. “Now they’re just saying that it’s my responsibility to get somebody out here and to treat it and I’m to present them with the bill.”
On Sunday, Houston said, she was bitten by one of the bats and forced to pay out of pocket for a rabies vaccine.
“I was told that somebody would be giving me a call back Monday morning. I’m now being told that no one is in office until Wednesday evening. So there’s nothing that’s going to be done. They’re basically telling me that it’s my issue and that I need to bring somebody out to fix the bat issue and then to present them with the documentation and the bill and then they will figure out if they can approve or not approve paying that bill.”
Houston said the bats got into the apartments through broken ventilation holes that have not been repaired by the landlords and that multiple tenants are having the same issue with the bats.
Riverview Condominiums is owned by Eucalyptus Real Estate, a landlord out of Oklahoma City that owns multiple properties in Emporia. Riverview Condominiums refused to comment on the situation and a call to Eucalyptus was not returned by the time of publication.
Houston has been a renter from Eucalyptus for years and said she has faced problems at each property.
“I’ve had all bad experiences,” she said. “My first property that I rented was the Bluestem Apartments. When I moved into there, about a month or so into my lease, I had fecal matter running out of my toilet and I also moved into that apartment with bed bugs, no one would come in, fix the bed bug issue, no one would come in and fix the toilet issue because we had bedbugs. So I lived in those conditions for about a month and I finally demanded that they let me out of my lease or transfer me over to a new unit.”
Houston said Bluestem told her they could not let her out of the lease, and instead transferred her to another Eucalyptus property — State Street Apartments.
“I had the same issue at State Street Apartments. I moved in there, I had bedbugs. I also ran into the issue of both my toilets were leaking fecal matter everywhere … they wouldn’t come in and do anything about that,” Houston said. “They went ahead and canceled our lease there and they started a whole new lease with us over at Riverview. I’ve had nothing but great things with Riverview until this bat issue.”
Now, Houston said she plans to take legal action if nothing is done in the next couple days.
Melissa Smith, Lyon County Community Health Manager, said bat infestations can be dangerous because bat bites can be hard to detect.
“Their bites are often so small that people don’t feel them. So when you have bats in a home it’s kind of hard to tell, if it’s in somebody’s bedroom and they wake up and they don’t know whether they’ve gotten bitten or not that’s kind of where the risk lies in that, as far as the rabies concern goes.”
Smith also said that positive rabies cases are more rare, due largely to vaccination.
“If someone knows that they’re bit, the proper way to go about things is to go immediately to an ER or physician and get started on the rabies vaccination series to prevent that from becoming active.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.