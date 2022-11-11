Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State topped MIAA conference opponent Fort Hays State, 5-1, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday morning.
The Hornets started off on the front foot early in the match as they applied pressure to Fort Hays State. The Hornets broke through in the 11th minute when Mackenzie Dimarco received a direct pass from Joanie Westcoat before streaking past a pair of Tiger defenders to put the Hornets ahead 1-0. Following continued pressure, Emporia State doubled their lead as Dimarco cut a pass through the box to assist Haley Sparks in the 19th minute.
The Hornets and Tigers settled into a back-and-forth first half as Fort Hays State generated opportunities as they out-shot the Hornets 5-0 until the final seconds of the first half. Emporia State won possession in the midfield with under ten seconds remaining in the period as Kyleigh Roe played a ball forward to Dimarco as she slipped through the Tiger defense to score her second goal of the match with two seconds remaining as the Hornets took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
Following the break, Fort Hays State scored just over seven minutes into the period to trim the Hornet lead to 3-1. Emporia State worked to withstand several opportunities that the Tigers were able to generate. Halfway through the second half, following multiple corner kicks from the Tigers, the Hornets struck back with the hat-trick goal from Dimarco as she broke away from the Fort Hays State defenders before beating the Tiger keeper in a one-on-one opportunity.
The final goal of the match was scored with just over 11 minutes remaining as Dimarco scored on the second assist from Westcoat in the match. With her fourth goal of the match, Dimarco now holds the MIAA single-season record for goals scored in a season with 22 on the year.
Emporia State advances to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13 against Central Missouri. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
