INDEPENDENCE – The Emporia High girls wrestling team had four first-place finishers and seven second-place finishers as the Spartans took first at the Independence Tournament on Saturday.
Ariana Estrada (101) and Megan Olson (235) went 3-0 while Madelynn Griffin (126) and Virginia Munoz (138) went 5-0 to take first place in their respective weight classes.
Heily Batres (101), Evelin Geronimo (109), Kalia Keosybounheuang (115), Katina Keosybounheuang (120), Mia Rodriguez (170), Breana Wolf (191) and Alexis Turpin (235) all finished in second place.
Natalia Welch (143) placed third and Kiana Flores-Delgado (155) took fourth.
With some starters still out of the lineup, Emporia had to move some wrestlers up a weight class and fill in with junior varsity to fill out its roster.
“We wrestled well today; they came out and were ready,” said Spartan head coach Shawn Russell. “We worked on some finer points during the week and some of them were able to apply those in their matches. We still have some areas to improve on, we will continue to work on those, and keep improving. Coach Tovar and myself are very proud of them.”
Emporia will compete at the Centennial League tournament at Highland Park on Feb. 5.
