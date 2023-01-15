Emporia State's Owen Long has been named to the Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List by Small College Basketball and the National Awards. The 2023 Bevo Francis Top 100 Watch List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA Division I, NAIA Division II, USCAA and NCCAA.
Long is averaging 17.1 points per game overall to rank third in the MIAA and leads the league in conference-only games at 19.1 points per game. He is second in the MIAA in three-pointers made and free throw percentage while ranking fifth in three-point percentage. He has scored at least 20 points in eight games with a season-high 29 points in the Hornets' 74-65 win over then No. 1 Northwest Missouri in White Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.