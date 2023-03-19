IMG_5242.jpg

From left to right, Mark Schreiber, Jeff Longbine, Eric Smith and Duane Droge answer constituent questions Saturday morning at the second legislative dialogue.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

Education equity, Medicaid expansion and childcare dominated the legislative dialogue with local lawmakers Saturday morning at Flint Hills Technical College.

The legislative dialogue is sponsored by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters and featured Sen. Jeff Longbine (Dist. 17) and representatives Mark Schreiber (Dist. 60), Dr. Duane Droge (Dist. 13), and Eric Smith (Dist. 76).

