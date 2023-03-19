Education equity, Medicaid expansion and childcare dominated the legislative dialogue with local lawmakers Saturday morning at Flint Hills Technical College.
The legislative dialogue is sponsored by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters and featured Sen. Jeff Longbine (Dist. 17) and representatives Mark Schreiber (Dist. 60), Dr. Duane Droge (Dist. 13), and Eric Smith (Dist. 76).
Lawmakers discussed the controversial Sunflower Education Equity Act, which would provide around $5,000 to private school students from the state each year.
The bill, which passed in the Senate in late February, narrowly passed in the House on Wednesday.
Longbine voted against the act, stating that it would help wealthy families more than it would benefit public education.
“I have a long-standing support of public education,” Longbine said. “I think our public education, given the challenges that they have, do a great job and to take money out of public education to send to, I’ll just call it what it is, very wealthy families in Johnson County to send their kids to private school, is probably not the best [for] public education in the long run.”
Schreiber said his concerns on the bill are similar to those of Longbine. Instead of school choice, he said, the state should focus on greater early childhood education.
“Parents have current ways, that if they don’t want to go to public schools, they can go to private schools, they can home school,” Schreiber said. “But the way this bill, in my opinion, is set up, accountability suffers, how the kids are learning and how they are being assessed.”
Smith, who voted for the act, disagreed - though admitted that the divide between the two sides is very close. According to Smith, the high levels of at-risk students performing below grade level was the deciding factor.
“I talked to a group in Emporia that are very much in favor of SB 83 and then there are folks who are very much against SB 83, just in this community and I get that,” Smith said. “... I’m not going to argue with folk and tell them that they are wrong for supporting teachers. I love teachers … In the end, this is not about saving schools, it’s about saving students.”
Medicaid expansion again emerged in the conversation, with an attendee expressing frustration with the Republican party’s leadership and their pushback against the expansion. According to Schreiber, that reluctance from leadership is twofold.
“They see it as being an added expense to the state budget and then they also have said that the people that would be included under the expansion would push back people on the [Intellectual/Developmental Disability] list back in line. From what I’ve read from other states, that hasn’t occurred, but our leadership is convinced in that and they are the ones that allow bills to come up on the floor.”
Longbine said the reasoning is simple.
‘Polling shows that 70-80% of people in Kansas support Medicaid expansion,” Longbine said. “Those 70-80% keep electing people that don’t.”
To finish up the legislative dialogue, lawmakers answered questions about possible government assistance for the state’s childcare provider shortage. Longbine said addressing the shortage could mean looking at loosening restrictions on at-home childcare facilities.
“There are a lot that have been in that have left that business because of the frustrations and regulations,” he said.
Schreiber added that FHTC is currently working to train childcare providers to go into the field but the historically low pay may be discouraging some from pursuing the field.
Smith said many families have issues finding good paying jobs that could support the cost of childcare and said many local groups are working on finding a solution.
‘It’s probably going to take a mix of government and probably at the same time deregulation … and then good folks that are willing to do the work,” Smith said.
Droge said he is still in the learning process of his new position and is learning from his colleagues as he goes.
“I’m the new kid on the block,” Droge said. “... I listen to some of these folks, there’s some really intelligent people up there that I serve with. I don’t agree with quite a few of them quite a few bit of the time but I’m always interested to find out what their reasoning is.”
The regular session will end on April 6 with a veto session slated to begin in the House and Senate on April 26. The next legislative dialogue is set for April 8 at 8 a.m. at Flint Hills Technical College.
