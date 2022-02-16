The Emporia High boys bowling team took first and the girls took second at the Spartans’ home tournament at Flint Hills Lanes on Monday.
The boys tallied a total score of 2,710 while Topeka West came in second at 2,472. Highland Park was third at 1,465 and Sacred Heart scored 1,292.
Chase Swift was first individually with a 693 while Owen Ruge was second at 691. Colton Swift came in fifth at 653, Khalil Sanchez was sixth at 607, Josh Lawrence was seventh at 584 and Morgan Liggett was ninth at 563.
Topeka West won the girls competition with a score of 2,264 while Emporia was second at 2,201. Highland Park was third at 1,899 and Sacred Heart was fourth at 657.
Individually, Olivia Boettcher earned third place at 615. Brittany Mohling was fifth at 576, Darby Hauff was sixth at 542, Danika Williams was eighth at 450 and Faith Welborn was 14th at 397.
The Spartans will be back in action Wednesday at the Centennial League tournament at the West Ridge Lanes in Topeka. They will bowl at home a final time at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
