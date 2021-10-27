The Emporia Hot Flashes granny basketball team will host a six-team jamboree at the Emporia State University Student Recreation Center Saturday to raise money for Corky’s Cupboard.
The community is invited to come out and enjoy this unique style of hoops, with games starting at 10 a.m. and lasting until 3 p.m. There is no entry fee, although donations to Corky’s Cupboard are accepted. Fans will need to bring their own chairs.
Emporia will field two teams, one made up of more experienced players (the Hot Flashes) and one made up of newer players (the Hot Flashes 2).
The Hot Flashes 2 will take on the ICT Aerobelles out of Wichita at 10 a.m. and the Kansas Cougars at 11:40 a.m.
The Hot Flashes will play the Oklahoma Rockers at 10:50 a.m. and the Kansas Prairie Storm at 1:10 p.m.
Born in Lansing, Iowa, granny basketball is a revival of the 1920s-era rules of girls basketball, which were chosen both as a result of nostalgia and after a realization that those rules — which limited contact as well as exertion — were conducive to providing “a gentle game for women of a certain age” who wanted their exercise fused with the spirit of competition, according to its website.
Teams consist of five or six women aged 50 or older wearing uniforms consistent with those worn in the 1920s: bloomers, middy blouses, and knee-high stockings. The court is divided in three zones and each player must stay in her zone. No running, jumping or physical contact is allowed, and each player is only allowed two dribbles per possession.
There are 2-point shots and 1-point free throws, but interestingly, a player scores a 3-pointer when she makes a basket with an underhanded shot.
For more information about the Hot Flashes, visit facebook.com/The-Hot-Flashes-Emporia-KS-108994040640343. To learn more about Granny Basketball, visit grannybasketball.com.
