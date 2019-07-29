It was a celebration of history at Pioneer Bluffs outside Matfield Green Saturday.
The Chase County organization celebrated the Day of the Cowboy with music, poetry and activities for the whole family.
One highlight was a talk by Greg Hoots, an author and historian who produced the documentary, “Volland Memories.”
Hoots spoke about the history of the railroad and that of small ranching communities in Kansas, which are intertwined. The railroad is responsible for building those communities, and when the railroad declined, some of these communities fell into decline as well.
Some of them, such as Volland, became ghost towns after railroads such as the Chicago, Rock Island and Pacific Railroad declared bankruptcy and shut down. Others along the Rock Island line, such as McFarland, shrank, Hoots said. McFarland, now with a population of fewer than 300, was once a thriving community of about 1,000, he said.
“From when the railroads came in after the Civil War in the 1880s up until the 1960s, they were the only way that ranchers could take their cattle to market,” Hoots said.
This caused the formation of a symbiotic relationship, he said. The railroads would go in and tiny towns would pop up along the line. The railroads depended on the custom of ranchers.
“It was a two-way street,” Hoots said.
With the rise of highways, however, rail use declined.
“The Rock Island declared bankruptcy five different times in its history,” Hoots said. “The railroad business was a tough business. The biggest thing that affected the decline of the railroad was the interstate highways — the trucking business.”
Railways have come and gone over the years, he said. The loss of Rock Island was a long time coming with so many bankruptcies in its past.
“The Rock Island — don’t get me wrong, they were as big as anybody and they were vital in their time for this area they served,” Hoots said. “But it’s not a surprise.”
Be that as it may, the decline of the railroad harmed the small communities that had popped up along the railways.
At one time, Volland was a thriving community.
According to Hoots, the Volland Store, then known as the Kratzer Brothers General Mercantile, became a focal point of the small ranching community.
After closure of Rock Island, the store — like the rest of the town — was abandoned. It fell into disrepair, according to Hoots.
“The building was completely down,” he said. “It’s a two-story building. In the 1980s, the top — the roof — failed and fell onto the second floor and the weight of it caused it to collapse onto the first floor and the weight of it caused everything to collapse into the basement.”
The store sat in this state of squalor for about 30 years until Patty and Jerry Reece got ahold of it.
The Reeces decided to restore and repurpose the old building. It was a long haul. According to Hoots, they had to haul every last bit of debris up out of the basement via the stairs, using five-gallon buckets, because there was no exit to the basement.
It took about three years to restore the historic building, but they succeeded and they have turned it into an art gallery.
“It got a new lease on life,” Hoots said.
The gallery is open and can be visited.
Another item of historical interest was a branding demonstration performed by Dennis Hague. He performed the demonstration by searing the marks into wood.
According to Hague, official brands must be registered.
“Since 1938, if you want a brand that is exclusively yours, you have to register it with the state,” he said.
His family has several, including one going back to his wife’s great grandfather, who settled in the Flint Hills in 1865. The brand, registered in 1880, is a simple pair of initials — D.S. — though other, more recent brands are more complex in their design.
Hague believes Josie Hoy, age 15, has the most recently registered brand in the state. Her brand is two Js and an H, he said.
Pioneer Bluffs is currently trying to gather brands local to the Flint Hills so it can have a wall of them to display. According to Hague, anyone whose family is local to the Flint Hills and who has their own registered brand is welcome to contribute.
