The Emporia State men's basketball team continued a string of 17 straight years ranking in the top 25 in attendance among the over 300 NCAA Division II basketball playing schools.
The Hornets drew an average of 1,372 fans to their 13 home games at Slaymaker Court in White Auditorium during the 2018-19 season to rank 18th nationally. That is an average increase of over 90 fans per game as Emporia State moved up seven spaces from last year.
Emporia State outdrew 90 NCAA Division I schools during the 2018-19 school year, including seven teams that made the NCAA Division I Tournament. Within the Division II ranks, the Hornets outdrew seven of the eight teams that advanced to the Elite Eight and 12 of the 16 teams that reached regional finals.
The Hornets were among nine MIAA teams in the top 25 nationally. As a conference the MIAA drew 259,089 fans to 202 games to lead all Division II conference in average attendance at 1,283 fans per game. It is the 11th straight year the MIAA has led the nation in average attendance. The MIAA's total attendance was better than nine NCAA Division I conferences. The Central Region had a total of 13 teams ranked in the top 25 as four teams from the NSIC were on the list.
Emporia State ended the season 14-16, 8-11 in the MIAA, an improvement of five wins overall from last season and double their conference wins. The 14 wins under Coach Craig Doty are tied for the second most by a first year Hornet coach. Their season ended with an 82-79 loss to #1 Northwest Missouri in the MIAA Tournament, the closest game for the national champion Bearcats during the post-season.
