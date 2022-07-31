A driver apparently misunderstood markings in a construction zone on the Kansas Turnpike this weekend. That led to a crash which injured two people.
A Kansas Highway Patrol report said an HHR approaching Emporia from the south around 9 a.m. Saturday entered a construction area four miles south of the interchange. Cones are on the highway to indicate lane adjustments and closures.
Driver Gary Lindsly, 78, of Wichita reportedly thought a break in the cones meant his lane was shifting. But the roadway actually was cut out, so he crashed into the center wall and went along the wall for some distance.
Lindsly was not hurt. But passenger Isabella Gorges, 19, of Andover was taken to Newman Regional Health. The KHP believes her injuries are minor. Kamryn Gorges, 44, of Andover also was taken to NRH complaining of pain.
Crews are painting eight bridges along the turnpike in Chase and Lyon County, which can lead to occasional lane closures.
