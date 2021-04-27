Vehicles were lined up early to check-in for the 2021 Dynamic Discs Open, Tuesday morning.
The check-in has gone to a drive-thru format this year and is being held at the new Dynamic Discs Warehouse, located at 3601 W. 6th Ave. Players simply drive into the warehouse, pick up their bags and head out.
For a full schedule of events this week, check out https://dynamicdiscsopen.com/event-schedule.
(0) comments
