“Was she a lady who made money the old-fashioned way?” quipped an audience member Sunday afternoon at Red Rocks Historic Site. The answer, program presenter Lynda Schreck said, is that Belle Livingstone was indeed a courtesan.

The Visitor Center at the William Allen White Home historic site was the setting for a spicy presentation about the mercurial ups and downs in the life of the turn-of-the-century “Girl With the Poetic Legs.” Presenter Lynda Schreck is an accomplished historian and researcher, retired from a marketing career with Glendo LLC, and an avid antiques collector.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.