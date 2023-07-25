“Was she a lady who made money the old-fashioned way?” quipped an audience member Sunday afternoon at Red Rocks Historic Site. The answer, program presenter Lynda Schreck said, is that Belle Livingstone was indeed a courtesan.
The Visitor Center at the William Allen White Home historic site was the setting for a spicy presentation about the mercurial ups and downs in the life of the turn-of-the-century “Girl With the Poetic Legs.” Presenter Lynda Schreck is an accomplished historian and researcher, retired from a marketing career with Glendo LLC, and an avid antiques collector.
The story of Belle Livingstone begins with John Ramsey Graham, owner of the Emporia News. Graham claimed he found the child under the sunflowers in the corner of his garden in 1875. Fanciful as the claim may be, Graham and his wife named the child Isabel and raised her as their own. In later life, Belle speculated that she could have been Graham’s love child, but no solid evidence to support the claim has come to light.
Not well off to begin with, Graham lost all his money in a shady Colorado gold mine investment. He’d sold his newspaper and other business holdings to invest in the mine, so now the family was flat broke. Graham decided the logical next step was to start a rival newspaper, which he named The Gazette. He also founded the western Kansas town of Montezuma, but that backfired on him. Additionally, Graham was an inventor. But when a person was killed as a direct result of one of his inventions, he was sued for $2,000. In order to pay the debt, he sold The Gazette to William Allen White for $3,000. And so another chapter in Emporia’s history began.
After the newspaper sale, the impoverished Graham family moved to Chicago. Belle became enamored with the stage and decided to become an actress. Her mother was aghast, decreeing that the young woman could not leave the family home unless it was with a husband. Naturally, Belle rebelled and ran away from home to join an acting company. Her father tracked her down and ordered her to meet him in a hotel lobby at 6 p.m. sharp, so he could bring her home. Belle obediently packed and went to the lobby with a sack lunch to wait for her father. She offered a gentleman an orange from her lunch. After chatting for a bit, Belle explained her perilous situation and proposed that Richard Wherry marry her, promising that he could get a divorce right away. So off to a church the couple went. When her father arrived, Belle handed him the marriage certificate, and went straight back to her acting company.
Belle was forbidden from using the Graham name in her acting career, her father suggesting she adopt as a stage name Livingstone, after the famous African explorer. Her career soared, and off she went for the bright lights of Broadway, where she performed in — gasp! — tights, and was dubbed “The Girl With the Poetic Legs.” Belle made lots of money in New York, and less than a year after their sham marriage, asked her husband for a divorce. Wherry granted it, sending her a box of violets with a note signed, “Your former husband. With all my regrets.”
On a cold, snowy evening at the end of the 19th century, Belle welcomed her producer and some friends to her apartment. She served them coffee and pancakes, but only had three china plates — so most of the party was served on plain tin plates. The snow finally abated in the early hours of the morning and the group finally left. A few days later, a huge box filled with delicate Haviland china arrived with a thank-you note from one of her guests: Theodore Roosevelt. Schreck noted that for all of Belle’s easy attitude toward parties and casual sex, it is certain that she did not sleep with the future president.
“People genuinely liked Belle, and they gave her stuff all the time,” Schreck said. “In spite of the life she lived, she held fast to her Midwestern values — well, maybe, except for the part about sex.”
Some time later, Wherry died, leaving Belle $150,000 (over $5.5 million in today’s money.) The adventuresome actress left Broadway and partied her way across Europe, where she hobnobbed with Prince Edward in London and upper crust society in Paris, before arriving in Cairo as the guest of Prince Hussein.
Belle did invest some of her windfall in a mine, but like many others lost all her money. Destitute again, she eagerly accepted a wager from her friend, Charlie Ansell. He offered her 5,000 British pounds sterling if she could travel around the world on just five pounds. Good friend that he was, Ansell gave Belle a draft for the full amount of the wager in case she got into a tight place. Obviously, the man understood Belle’s talent for finding trouble wherever she went, and also understood the woman’s innate honesty and integrity.
The bet entailed eight conditions, including that she could not reveal the bet, borrow money, nor earn money with her acting and singing skills or show her poetic legs. Belle arrived in Paris and immediately fell in with friends who invited her to go to Cairo with them — bingo! They gave her gold sovereigns to tide her over, worth nearly $10,000 in today’s money. Another gentleman friend in Cairo gifted her a diamond ring, and the enterprising Belle sailed for Delhi. There she stumbled upon more good luck, which brought her to Japan and yet another marriage proposal. She wired Ansell to ask if she’d still win the bet if she married. He wired back, “You win bet. Take money and man.”
Belle discovered she was pregnant and learned — after visiting her parents back in the States — that her new husband, Count Laltazzi, had died. Not only that, she learned that her marriage was not legal according to international diplomatic law. Here she was, broke again and pregnant to boot.
After the birth of daughter Solange, she received another windfall from another member of the English aristocracy. Of course, Belle lost everything once again — and, of course, she was rescued again by the wealthy Edward Mohler, who would become her third husband. Of course, they divorced, with Belle receiving $100 a day in alimony as long as she didn’t remarry. Of course she did. And of course she left him, and of course she was broke again.
Poverty helped Belle with her most famous ventures during Prohibition in America — speakeasy salons. Belle provided a classy, quiet, elegant atmosphere in which to swill hooch and “mingle,” and most of the time she stayed one step ahead of the law. However, she got caught eventually, spending 30 days in a Harlem jail.
A tale told jointly by Schreck and local historian Roger Heineken, pointed up Belle’s friendship with Archibald Leach, later known as Cary Grant, and their — of course! — adventure-filled visit back to Emporia in 1931.
Belle died, poverty-stricken and alone, in a nursing home in 1957. Her tombstone, commissioned some years earlier in Paris, reads, “The only stone I have left unturned.”
Learn more about Belle in her autobiography, “Belle Out of Order,” available at the Emporia Public Library.
The Summer 2023 Sunday on the Porch series is dedicated to the memory of Barbara White Walker, granddaughter of the famed Emporia newspaperman and Pulitzer Prize-winning author William Allen White. Mrs. Walker died in March of this year. Plan to attend the final programs of the 2023 summer series: “Boosting Downtown, Then & Now,” featuring a Q&A panel with Emporia Main Street on Aug. 13; “The Gazette Building Redevelopment Project” with Rick and Colleen Mitchell on Aug. 27; “A Visit With Sallie White” as portrayed by Barbara Fowler on Sept. 10; “Poetry on the Porch XVI” facilitated by Past Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas on Sept. 24. All programs are free, and tours of the historic William Allen White home are free during the 2023 season.
Do you have a story about an interesting character from Emporia’s past? Would you be willing to share a presentation at the historic White home? Contact Red Rocks on their website at kshs.org/p/red-rocks-home-of-the-william-allen-white-family/19569, visit the site at 927 Exchange St., email them at kshs.redrocks@ks.gov, find them on Facebook, or call 620-324-2800.
