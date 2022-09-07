Hot and sunny weather enticed Emporians out to enjoy the Tuesday Trail Talk event at the Lyon County Fairgrounds walking path on Tuesday evening, Sept. 6. Healthier Lyon County and the Emporia Public Library were partners for the first of several events happening on local trails.

“Tuesday Trail Talk is part of a three-part approach to promote our local Lyon County trails,” Daphne Mertens, Grants Manager at Healthier Lyon County, said. “We have a team of coalition members and community partners who have been meeting to put this into action.

