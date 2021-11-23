Mackenzie Dimarco earned First-Team Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-Central Region honors for her performance on the soccer pitch for Emporia State this season.
The junior forward will now be eligible for All-America considerations. Those selections will be released on Dec. 7.
Dimarco scored 20 goals for the Hornets this season, which broke an Emporia State single-season record and tied the MIAA mark. Those 20 goals put her at third-best in the nation this year.
She earned First-Team All-MIAA honors this season and was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week three times, which tied her for the most in 2021.
In 2019, Dimarco was the MIAA’s Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
Tournament for the first time in school history.
The D2CCA all-region teams are nominated and selected by the region's sports information directors.
The D2CCA encourages and promotes Division II athletics and high standards of sportsmanship as important elements of high education. The D2CCA is a key communications link among the conferences as they discuss views, policies and regulations that impact NCAA Division II athletics and works closely with the NCAA as a communications channel to NCAA Division II member colleges and universities.
