The Emporia Arts Center is hosting their Annual “Shaping the Future: A Young Artists’ Exhibition” in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St.
The exhibition will be on display from Aug. 4 - 13. An Artists’ Reception will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 with the Awards Ceremony beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“Shaping the Future” is open to all children in Emporia and surrounding communities between the ages of 5 and 18. Artwork must have been created by the submitting artist in the last year and 2D paper artwork must be framed.
“Last year, even in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, we had over 70 entries for our annual ‘Shaping the Future’ show,” said Shayli Gentry, Trusler Gallery and Glaser Art Store manager. “I was absolutely overwhelmed by the level of enthusiasm and talent our area kids presented during such a difficult year.”
Gentry said arts center staff love to advocate and celebrate the local arts community.
“With this show we open our gallery to the local creative youth as a platform to gain confidence, be proud of their artistic accomplishments, and to be a part of a professional gallery experience,” she said. “This year I hope for an even bigger turn out, and with restrictions lifted we plan on having the most delicious kid friendly snacks and drinks at this year’s opening reception on Aug. 6. Come on out and support our local young artists.”
EAC can only accept one entry per person and an entry form must be completed for each entry. All mediums are welcome, such as drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture,and more.
EAC will begin accepting artwork submissions on Tuesday, July 20, and the deadline for submission is 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31. No late entries will be accepted. Entry forms can be found on EAC’s website, at the Arts Center, or by emailing sgentry@emporiaksarts.org.
A panel of judges will choose first, second and third place winners in each of the four age groups and cash prizes will be awarded. Roberts-Blue-Barnett will sponsor the exhibition.
All the exhibitions in the Trusler Gallery of the Emporia Arts Center are free to the public.
